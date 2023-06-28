Popular singer, songwriter and musician Charlie Puth is again making headlines for making a fuss with a comedian, Hannah Berner. Well, apparently, Charlie had slid into her DMs despite her being engaged and one month away from her marriage and messaged her, “I like you.” Now, the comedian has reacted to it publicly in a recent conversation with her BFF on her podcast.

For the unversed, Hannah tied the knot with Des Bishop last year and is quite content. However, Charlie’s DM had left her in a frenzy for a little bit. Scroll ahead to read what happened next.

On Tuesday’s episode of her podcast, ‘Giggly Squad’, Hannah Berner recalled an incident when Charlie Puth had slid into her DM and messaged her ‘I like you’ just a month before her marriage with Des Bishop. She further revealed that even though the singer kept his identity a secret, she shared, “The guy who DM’d me before my bachelorette party was Charlie Puth.”

Hannah Berner revealed that it was that time when she was about to jet off to Miami for her bachelorette party when Charlie Puth DMed her. She had contacted DeSorbo, who mocked her, saying, “Whatever you’re down for, I’m down for.” Hannah further said, “He does seem nice. Not my traditional type … but I just took it as a compliment from an artist seeing another artist. I think he was saying he likes my work.”

Well, it seemed Charlie was left in an unread zone as Hannah shared that she didn’t open his message so that it wouldn’t show him that she had seen the text. But, now, after a year, Berner wanted to publicly notify him and said, “But I wanna say publicly — Charlie thank you, but I am a taken woman.”

If it’s not Hannah Berner, it’s her mother who is completely obsessed with Charlie Puth, and so is DeSobro’s mother. Berner further said, “Even though I’m not available, both our mothers wanna f*ck you.”

Well, Charlie Puth needed some ‘attention’, but it seems he didn’t get any. What are your thoughts about it?

