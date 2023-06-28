Will Smith reportedly declined having RuPaul cameo on ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ “because of his image”.

The 54-year-old actor was very involved in decision making on the comedy series – which ran for six seasons between 1990 and 1996 – and while he “didn’t often” reject suggestions from the production team, he insisted it would be a “really bad idea” to bring in the ‘Drag Race’ star, who at the time was finding fame in the music world thanks to tracks like ‘Supermodel (You Better Work)’.

Journalist Thea Glassman recounted what happened when executive producer David Steven Simon suggested the cameo in her new book, ‘Freaks, Gleeks, and Dawson’s Creek: How Seven Teen Shows Transformed Television’.

In an extract obtained by Yahoo! Entertainment, she wrote: “Every story needed Will Smith’s approval.”

“Smith didn’t often reject ideas, but he did when Simon pitched a cameo from RuPaul, a drag queen who was making a name for himself with dance tracks like ‘Supermodel (You Better Work).’ [Simon recalled] ‘I remember him saying that would be a really bad idea. And I said, “No, listen, hear my story…” ‘

“Smith, as Simon remembers it, refused. He just kept repeating that it was a bad idea. ‘OK, OK. We don’t need to do it,’ Simon demurred.

“From Simon’s perspective, ‘The reason he would say no is because of his image. Period. The End,’ he told me.”

The producer also told the author there were some “unique perks” that came with working on the show, including taking home expensive props and costumes.

Thea wrote: “Working for the ‘Fresh Prince‘ felt like being in a ‘foxhole,’ Simon remembers, but a very high-end foxhole with unique perks.

“After each taping, the writers would pick up a bouquet of flowers to bring home from the arrangements brought daily to the Bankses’ living room (and worth nearly $500).

“Once the season was done, they could snag items from any of the characters’ wardrobes, including Smith’s, which were bought at high-end L.A. boutiques where sports jackets could go for as much as $1,500. While Carlton’s polos often went untouched, Uncle Phil’s cozy sweaters were a hit.”

