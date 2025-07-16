Months after the engagement of Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco, news about their wedding is making the rounds. While the pair is controversial considering Benny’s hygiene issues and social media activity, the two are apparently quite excited to take their vows and finally tie the knot this year.

When they were newly engaged, the couple made it clear that it was important for them to enjoy their wedding and keep it low-key and intimate. They do not want to invite everyone they know, but only celebrate with those special to them. Here’s what a recent report has revealed about the plans.

Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco Wedding: When & Where Are They Getting Married?

According to Daily Mail, the pop star and music producer are set to get married in September this year. According to a source, Selena and Benny’s wedding will be a two-day event in Montecito. The ceremony will only be attended by the couple’s closest friends and family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco Wedding: Which Celebs Are Likely To Be Invited?

Per the outlet’s insider, invitations have already been mailed. Selena’s close friend and pop icon Taylor Swift has obviously been invited alongside her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, the tight end of the Kansas City Chiefs. The late summer wedding was decided to suit Selena and Benny’s schedules.

“Selena loves being engaged but she has been dreaming of being married forever,” the portal further reported. “At the end of the year, it gets busy, not only for them, but also for everyone they want to attend,” the sources went on about what to expect. Further, the guests have been given suggestions.

“Everyone invited has been asked to bring overnight bags to stay for the weekend,” the insiders claimed. Even though everyone on the list is close to Selena and Benny, the list contains popular names in the industry like Taylor and Travis, plus Selena’s costars from Only Murders in the Building.

Then there will also be those known musicians whom Benny has worked with and is close friends with in his career as a producer. Taylor also has quite a packed schedule, but Selena wants her to attend her wedding and would be very happy if she could arrive with Travis, whose NFL season might start.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

For the unversed, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco got engaged in December 2024 after dating for a year. The founder of Rare Beauty posted pictures from Benny’s proposal and flaunted her marquise-cut diamond ring. She has been busy filming for Only Murders in the Building season 5 and working on music.

The couple even released a studio album together titled I Said I Love You First in March this year. But none of the fourteen songs on the tracklist went viral or topped the charts. The deluxe edition had eight more songs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Did You Know How Brad Pitt Prepared For His Role In F1 Through Intensive Training?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News