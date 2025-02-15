Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s relationship may be hugely scrutinized due to their mismatched pairing or his controversial and debatable behavior. Still, the two only have eyes for each other. In a brand-new interview, the couple revealed how they first met, and the music producer shared how obsessed he is with her and their blossoming romance.

Benny Blanco & Selena Gomez On How They First Met

During a cover story with Interview Magazine, Selena revealed she was 16 or 17 when she first met Benny. He then explained, “Her mom set up a meeting between us. This is right when I became big, and she wasn’t a singer yet.” The producer added that he was really into her music and expressed, “I feel like she was the original sad girl.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Interview Magazine (@interviewmag)

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco On How Their Romance Began & Balancing Each Other Out

Years later, when they spent more time together, Selena shared, “We got in the studio to work on a song and we just talked; that’s how easy it was for me. I liked him before he liked me.” Benny added that he had no idea she had feelings for him. He continued that the moment they started hanging out actively, he immediately knew he would marry the singer.

Selena said she is an introvert who can be extroverted with the right people. “So it’s nice to have someone who balances that out and gets me out of the house,” the Wizards of Waverly Place star stated. Benny added that she calms him down when he needs it. He claimed he could be in bed with her for 72 hours and still feel like he didn’t really miss anything much.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Interview Magazine (@interviewmag)

Benny Blanco On Being Obsessed With Selena Gomez

“She’s like my fucking heroin and Xanax combined. She knows the exact thing to say whenever I’m feeling anything but perfect. I’m so pissed that it took this long,” the 36-year-old said about them taking this long to find each other. “Timing is everything,” Selena mused about their romantic situation.

Benny continued, “I worship the ground she walks on, and I feel like she’s the same way to me. There’s no ego between us,” and added that both of them are praying for each other’s wins and victories. He felt, “Holding her isn’t close enough. I want to be inside of her whole body,” and then further concluded, “I just feel a thing for her that I can’t even explain. I’m so sappy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Kanye West & Bianca Censori’s Shocking Split: Divorce Looms As Drama At Grammys & Controversial Rants Spark Tension

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News