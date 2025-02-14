Selena Gomez has shared a surprise for her fans after stating that she would like to focus more on her acting career instead of her music. The singer is back with a brand-new album titled I Said I Love You First, and it’s also in collaboration with her boyfriend-newly-turned-fiance music producer Benny Blanco.

Those who were waiting for more music and her next album from the Emilia Perez star can finally rest easy now with the announcement of this record. The former Disney star is back with a bang on the music scene, and here’s everything we know about this upcoming surprise music album by Selena.

Selena Gomez Announces New Album With Fiance Benny Blanco

Gomez star took to her Instagram to share news and some photos of her music promo shoot. “I always trick you guys,” she said, referring to her interviews where she stated it would be hard to return to her music career after her stint in Hollywood. “My new album I Said I Love You First with my best friend Benny Blanco, is out on 3/21,” she further wrote.

Selena Gomez then shared that the first song from the album Scared of Loving You is officially out now on all streaming platforms. She stated that merchandise and signed products for the album are also available for pre-order now. The actor signed off, “We can’t wait to share this special project with you soon!”

The first image she shared featured a picture of them together showcased through a keyhole. The next was the cover art of the first single, which saw Selena caressing Benny’s face while looking back towards the camera. The third was a behind-the-scenes photo that featured the newly engaged duo holding a CD and books of their album against the background of their home.

The last photo was a polaroid of them cuddling and Benny kissing Selena’s cheek. He even commented on the post, “I love you, baby.” The next post of Selena was a teaser of the full music video of the first single. “How would they love you, as much as I love you,” she captioned it and then stated, “Scared of Loving You, song and lyric video, with Benny Blanco out now!”

For the unversed, Selena and Benny were recently spotted on a chill date at Disneyland. Fans noted that apart from the fact that she chose to skip the Critics Choice Awards, a camera was filming their fun moments at the park. That footage has been used in the music video, thus clearing the questions asked by netizens about what the couple could potentially be filming for.

