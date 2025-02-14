Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s never-ending legal battle is turning bitter with each passing day. This time, the actress’ lawyers have demanded access to his phone records, further intensifying the already heated dispute.

Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni: The Legal Battle

The conflict began when Blake accused Justin of s**ual harassment and fostering a hostile work environment on the set of It Ends With Us while also alleging that he and his team orchestrated a campaign to tarnish her reputation.

Justin, however, has fiercely denied the allegations and hit back with a $400 million countersuit against Blake and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, accusing them of attempting to destroy his career.

Phone Records At The Center Of The Dispute?

Now, according to The Mirror, reports indicate that Blake Lively’s legal team has issued subpoenas to AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile, seeking phone records linked to Justin, producer Jamey Heath, Wayfarer Studios co-founder Steve Sarowitz, and publicists Jennifer Abel and Melissa Nathan.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Blake said, “Phone records belonging to all of the individual defendants will expose the full web of individuals who were involved in the smear campaign against Ms. Lively. Such records will provide critical and irrefutable evidence not only about who, but also about when, where, and how their retaliation plan came together and operated.”

Justin Baldoni Fires Back

Meanwhile, Justin Baldoni’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, has dismissed the subpoenas as an overreach, claiming they amount to a desperate “fishing expedition” that invades his client’s privacy by demanding “every single call, text, data log, and even real-time location information for the past 2.5 years, regardless of the sender, recipient, or subject matter.”

The legal fight, however, doesn’t stop there as Blake’s team has also subpoenaed internet providers Cloudflare and AOL, along with crisis consultant Jed Wallace, who has already filed a defamation suit against her after being named in the alleged smear campaign.

Blake Lively’s attorneys, Mike Gottlieb and Esra Hudson, said, “Ms. Lively has initiated discovery that will expose the people, tactics, and methods that have worked to ‘destroy’ and ‘bury’ her reputation and family over the past year.”

