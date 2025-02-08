Critics Choice Awards 2025: The award season continues with another much-coveted award night. It is the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards, where both films and television artists are awarded. Shogun has secured quite a few awards, including Best Drama Series. Deadpool & Wolverine and Emilia Perez, too, bagged two top awards at the ceremony. Keep scrolling for the complete winners list.

For the uninitiated, the ceremony was held at the Barker Hangar at the Santa Monica Airport on February 7. It was live-streamed on E! According to reports, it was supposed to be held on January 12 but was postponed due to the California fires.

American comedian/actress Chelsea Handler hosted the Critics Choice Awards 2025, while many Hollywood actors took the stage to present the trophies. The list includes Aldis Hodge, Allison Tolman, Chase Stokes, Craig Robinson, David Alan Grier, David Harbour, Ewan McGregor, Jackie Chan, Jesse Eisenberg, Jimmy O. Yang, Josh Groban, Justine Lupe, Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn, and Keri Russell.

In addition, Kristen Bell, Lupita Nyong’o, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Matt Bomer, Melissa Rauch, Meredith Hagner, Michelle Yeoh, Natasha Lyonne, Orlando Bloom, Rachel Brosnahan, Randall Park, Rufus Sewell, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Shanola Hampton, and Wendi McLendon-Covey were also the presenters at the Critics Choice Awards 2025. From Wicked to Dune 2, Emilia Perez, Conclave, and more, some of the noted films of 2024 were nominated for the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards. Check out the nominees and winners below.

Film

BEST PICTURE

“A Complete Unknown”

“Anora” (WINNER)

“The Brutalist”

“Conclave”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Nickel Boys”

“Sing Sing”

“The Substance”

“Wicked”

BEST ACTOR

Adrien Brody – “The Brutalist” (WINNER)

Timothée Chalamet – “A Complete Unknown”

Daniel Craig – “Queer”

Colman Domingo – “Sing Sing”

Ralph Fiennes – “Conclave”

Hugh Grant – “Heretic”

BEST ACTRESS

Cynthia Erivo – “Wicked”

Karla Sofía Gascón – “Emilia Pérez”

Marianne Jean-Baptiste – “Hard Truths”

Angelina Jolie – “Maria”

Mikey Madison – “Anora”

Demi Moore – “The Substance” (WINNER)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Yura Borisov – “Anora”

Kieran Culkin – “A Real Pain” (WINNER)

Clarence Maclin – “Sing Sing”

Edward Norton – “A Complete Unknown”

Guy Pearce – “The Brutalist”

Denzel Washington – “Gladiator II”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Danielle Deadwyler – “The Piano Lesson”

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor – “Nickel Boys”

Ariana Grande – “Wicked”

Margaret Qualley – “The Substance”

Isabella Rossellini – “Conclave”

Zoe Saldaña – “Emilia Pérez” (WINNER)

BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS

Alyla Browne – “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga”

Elliott Heffernan – “Blitz”

Maisy Stella – “My Old Ass” (WINNER)

Izaac Wang – “Didi”

Alisha Weir – “Abigail”

Zoe Ziegler – “Janet Planet”

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE

“Anora”

“Conclave” (WINNER)

“Emilia Pérez”

“Saturday Night”

“Sing Sing”

“Wicked”

BEST DIRECTOR

Jacques Audiard – “Emilia Pérez”

Sean Baker – “Anora”

Edward Berger – “Conclave”

Brady Corbet – “The Brutalist”

Jon M. Chu – “Wicked” (WINNER)

Coralie Fargeat – “The Substance”

RaMell Ross – “Nickel Boys”

Denis Villeneuve – “Dune: Part Two”

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Sean Baker – “Anora”

Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum, Alex David – “September 5”

Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold – “The Brutalist”

Jesse Eisenberg – “A Real Pain”

Coralie Fargeat – “The Substance” (WINNER)

Justin Kuritzkes – “Challengers”

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Jacques Audiard – “Emilia Pérez”

Winnie Holzman, Dana Fox – “Wicked”

Greg Kwedar, Clint Bentley – “Sing Sing”

RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes – “Nickel Boys”

Peter Straughan – “Conclave” (WINNER)

Denis Villeneuve, Jon Spaihts – “Dune: Part Two”

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Jarin Blaschke – “Nosferatu” (WINNER)

Alice Brooks – “Wicked”

Lol Crawley – “The Brutalist”

Stéphane Fontaine – “Conclave”

Greig Fraser – “Dune: Part Two”

Jomo Fray – “Nickel Boys”

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Judy Becker, Patricia Cuccia – “The Brutalist”

Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales – “Wicked” (WINNER)

Suzie Davies – “Conclave”

Craig Lathrop – “Nosferatu”

Arthur Max, Jille Azis, Elli Griff – “Gladiator II”

Patrice Vermette, Shane Vieau – “Dune: Part Two”

BEST EDITING

Sean Baker – “Anora”

Marco Costa – “Challengers” (WINNER)

Nick Emerson – “Conclave”

David Jancso – “The Brutalist”

Joe Walker – “Dune: Part Two”

Hansjörg Weißbrich – “September 5”

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Lisy Christl – “Conclave”

Linda Muir – “Nosferatu”

Massimo Cantini Parrini – “Maria”

Paul Tazewell – “Wicked” (WINNER)

Jacqueline West – “Dune: Part Two”

Janty Yates, Dave Crossman – “Gladiator II”

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP

Christine Blundell, Lesa Warrener, Neal Scanlan – “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice”

Hair and Makeup Team – “Dune: Part Two”

Hair and Makeup Team – “The Substance” (WINNER)

Frances Hannon, Sarah Nuth, Laura Blount – “Wicked”

Traci Loader, Suzanne Stokes-Munton, David White – “Nosferatu”

Mike Marino, Sarah Graalman, Aaron Saucier – “A Different Man”

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Mark Bakowski, Pietro Ponti, Nikki Penny, Neil Corbould – “Gladiator II”

Pablo Helman, Jonathan Fawkner, Paul Corbould, David Shirk – “Wicked”

Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe, Gerd Nefzer – “Dune: Part Two” (WINNER)

Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft, Peter Stubbs – “Better Man”

Visual Effects Team – “The Substance”

Erik Winquist, Stephen Unterfranz, Paul Story, Rodney Burke – “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes”

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

“Flow”

“Inside Out 2”

“Memoir of a Snail”

“Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl”

“The Wild Robot” (WINNER)

BEST COMEDY

“A Real Pain” (WINNER — TIE)

“Deadpool & Wolverine” (WINNER — TIE)

“Hit Man”

“My Old Ass”

“Saturday Night”

“Thelma”

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

“All We Imagine as Light”

“Emilia Pérez” (WINNER)

“Flow”

“I’m Still Here”

“Kneecap”

“The Seed of the Sacred Fig”

BEST SONG

“Beautiful That Way” – “The Last Showgirl” – Miley Cyrus

“Compress/ Repress” – “Challengers” – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

“El Mal” – “Emilia Pérez” – Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascón, Camille (WINNER)

“Harper and Will Go West” – “Will & Harper” – Kristen Wiig

“Kiss the Sky” – “The Wild Robot” – Maren Morris

“Mi Camino” – “Emilia Pérez” – Selena Gomez

BEST SCORE

Volker Bertelmann – “Conclave”

Daniel Blumberg – “The Brutalist”

Kris Bowers – “The Wild Robot”

Clément Ducol & Camille – “Emilia Pérez”

Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross – “Challengers” (WINNER)

Hans Zimmer – “Dune: Part Two”

Television

BEST DRAMA SERIES

“The Day of the Jackal” (Peacock)

“The Diplomat” (Netflix)

“Evil” (Paramount+)

“Industry” (HBO | Max)

“Interview With the Vampire” (AMC)

“The Old Man” (FX)

“Shōgun” (FX / Hulu) (WINNER)

“Slow Horses” (Apple TV+)

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jeff Bridges – “The Old Man” (FX)

Ncuti Gatwa – “Doctor Who” (Disney+)

Eddie Redmayne – “The Day of the Jackal” (Peacock)

Hiroyuki Sanada – “Shōgun” (FX / Hulu) (WINNER)

Rufus Sewell – “The Diplomat” (Netflix)

Antony Starr – “The Boys” (Prime Video)

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Caitriona Balfe – “Outlander” (Starz)

Kathy Bates – “Matlock” (CBS) (WINNER)

Shanola Hampton – “Found” (NBC)

Keira Knightley – “Black Doves” (Netflix)

Keri Russell – “The Diplomat” (Netflix)

Anna Sawai – “Shōgun” (FX / Hulu)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Tadanobu Asano – “Shōgun” (FX / Hulu) (WINNER)

Michael Emerson – “Evil” (Paramount+)

Mark-Paul Gosselaar – “Found” (NBC)

Takehiro Hira – “Shōgun” (FX / Hulu)

John Lithgow – “The Old Man” (FX)

Sam Reid – “Interview With the Vampire” (AMC)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Moeka Hoshi – “Shōgun” (FX / Hulu) (WINNER)

Allison Janney – “The Diplomat” (Netflix)

Nicole Kidman – “Special Ops: Lioness” (Paramount+)

Skye P. Marshall – “Matlock” (CBS)

Anna Sawai – “Pachinko” (Apple TV+)

Fiona Shaw – “Bad Sisters” (Apple TV+)

BEST COMEDY SERIES

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

“English Teacher” (FX)

“Hacks” (HBO | Max) (WINNER)

“Nobody Wants This” (Netflix)

“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

“Somebody Somewhere” (HBO | Max)

“St. Denis Medical” (NBC)

“What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Brian Jordan Alvarez – “English Teacher” (FX)

Adam Brody – “Nobody Wants This” (Netflix) (WINNER)

David Alan Grier – “St. Denis Medical” (NBC)

Steve Martin – “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

Kayvan Novak – “What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

Martin Short – “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Kristen Bell – “Nobody Wants This” (Netflix)

Quinta Brunson – “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Natasia Demetriou – “What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

Bridget Everett – “Somebody Somewhere” (HBO | Max)

Jean Smart – “Hacks” (HBO | Max) (WINNER)

Kristen Wiig – “Palm Royale” (Apple TV+)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Paul W. Downs – “Hacks” (HBO | Max)

Asher Grodman – “Ghosts” (CBS)

Harvey Guillén – “What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

Brandon Scott Jones – “Ghosts” (CBS)

Michael Urie – “Shrinking” (Apple TV+) (WINNER)

Tyler James Williams – “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Liza Colón-Zayas – “The Bear” (FX / Hulu)

Hannah Einbinder – “Hacks” (HBO | Max) (WINNER)

Janelle James – “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Stephanie Koenig – “English Teacher” (FX)

Patti LuPone – “Agatha All Along” (Disney+)

Annie Potts – “Young Sheldon” (CBS)

BEST LIMITED SERIES

“Baby Reindeer” (Netflix) (WINNER)

“Disclaimer” (Apple TV+)

“Masters of the Air” (Apple TV+)

“Mr Bates vs the Post Office” (PBS)

“The Penguin” (HBO | Max)

“Ripley” (Netflix)

“True Detective: Night Country” (HBO | Max)

“We Were the Lucky Ones” (Hulu)

BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

“The Great Lillian Hall” (HBO | Max)

“It’s What’s Inside” (Netflix)

“Música” (Prime Video)

“Out of My Mind” (Disney+)

“Rebel Ridge” (Netflix) (WINNER)

“V/H/S/Beyond” (Shudder)

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Colin Farrell – “The Penguin” (HBO | Max) (WINNER)

Richard Gadd – “Baby Reindeer” (Netflix)

Tom Hollander – “FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans” (FX)

Kevin Kline – “Disclaimer” (Apple TV+)

Ewan McGregor – “A Gentleman in Moscow” (Paramount+)

Andrew Scott – “Ripley” (Netflix)

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Cate Blanchett – “Disclaimer” (Apple TV+)

Jodie Foster – “True Detective: Night Country” (HBO | Max)

Jessica Lange – “The Great Lillian Hall” (HBO | Max)

Cristin Milioti – “The Penguin” (HBO | Max) (WINNER)

Phoebe-Rae Taylor – “Out of My Mind” (Disney+)

Naomi Watts – “FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans” (FX)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Robert Downey Jr. – “The Sympathizer” (HBO | Max)

Hugh Grant – “The Regime” (HBO | Max)

Ron Cephas Jones – “Genius: MLK/X” (National Geographic)

Logan Lerman – “We Were the Lucky Ones” (Hulu)

Liev Schreiber – “The Perfect Couple” (Netflix) (WINNER)

Treat Williams – “FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans” (FX)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Dakota Fanning – “Ripley” (Netflix)

Leila George – “Disclaimer” (Apple TV+)

Betty Gilpin – “Three Women” (Starz)

Jessica Gunning – “Baby Reindeer” (Netflix) (WINNER)

Deirdre O’Connell – “The Penguin” (HBO | Max)

Kali Reis – “True Detective: Night Country” (HBO | Max)

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE SERIES

“Acapulco” (Apple TV+)

“Citadel: Honey Bunny” (Prime Video)

“La Máquina” (Hulu)

“The Law According to Lidia Poët” (Netflix)

“My Brilliant Friend” (HBO | Max)

“Pachinko” (Apple TV+)

“Senna” (Netflix)

“Squid Game” (Netflix) (WINNER)

BEST ANIMATED SERIES

“Batman: Caped Crusader” (Prime Video)

“Bluey” (Disney+)

“Bob’s Burgers” (Fox)

“Invincible” (Prime Video)

“The Simpsons” (Fox)

“X-Men ’97” (Disney+) (WINNER)

BEST TALK SHOW

“Hot Ones” (YouTube)

“The Daily Show” (Comedy Central)

“The Graham Norton Show” (BBC America)

“John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in L.A.” (Netflix) (WINNER)

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” (NBC/Syndicated)

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (CBS)

BEST COMEDY SPECIAL

“Ali Wong: Single Lady” (Netflix) (WINNER)

“Jim Gaffigan: The Skinny” (Hulu)

“Kevin James: Irregardless” (Prime Video)

“Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die” (HBO | Max)

“Rachel Bloom: Death, Let Me Do My Special” (Netflix)

“Ramy Youssef: More Feelings” (HBO | Max)

Viewers can stream it on the Peacock and Lionsgate Play app and watch their favorite stars win their Critics Choice 2025 Awards.

For more such content, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Critics Choice Awards 2025: Date, Host, Streaming Details & Everything We Know About Annual Ceremony

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News