After the 2025 Golden Globe Awards and the Grammy Awards, the next annual ceremony all set to be hosted is the Critics Choice Awards event. The awards are finally happening despite being postponed twice due to the California wildfires. Fans are excited to witness the special night.

Several of the top stars will descend on the red carpet to celebrate last year’s wins in film and television. Here’s what we know about the upcoming awards ceremony, including the date, the streaming details, who will be hosting the event, and more.

Critics Choice Awards 2025: Date & Streaming Details

The 2025 Critics Choice Awards will be held on February 7 at the Barker Hangar at the Santa Monica Airport, California. It was initially supposed to be held on January 12 but was postponed twice due to the unfortunate wildfires plaguing the area as people lost lives and their homes to it. The event will air live on E! from 7 pm ET and stream the next day on Peacock.

Critics Choice Awards 2025: Host

Chelsea Handler will host the 2025 Critics Choice Awards for a third consecutive year. “Returning for the third year to host the Critics Choice Awards has been made even sweeter knowing it will now air on E!” she said in a statement referring to her previous experience on the network.

“I feel like I’m returning to my birthplace,” the comedian added about the opportunity to host the notable awards show yet again. She has hosted shows like Chelsea Lately, Chelsea on E!, and Netflix. The reality star also had the release of her docuseries Chelsea Does on Netflix over the last few years.

Critics Choice Awards 2025: Presenters

There is a long list of presenters at the 2025 Critics Choice Awards. Aldis Hodge, Allison Tolman, Chase Stokes, Craig Robinson, David Alan Grier, David Harbour, Ewan McGregor, Jackie Chan, Jesse Eisenberg, Jimmy O. Yang, Josh Groban, Justine Lupe, Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn, and Keri Russell are some of the names that will be on stage to present awards.

Other names include Kristen Bell, Lupita Nyong’o, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Matt Bomer, Melissa Rauch, Meredith Hagner, Michelle Yeoh, Natasha Lyonne, Orlando Bloom, Rachel Brosnahan, Randall Park, Rufus Sewell, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Shanola Hampton, and Wendi McLendon-Covey.

Critics Choice Awards 2025: Some Of The Nominees

Nominees for the Best Picture include Conclave, Wicked, Dune: Part Two, Emilia Pérez, A Complete Unknown, Anora, Sing Sing, The Brutalist, Nickel Boys, and The Substance. Meanwhile, the Best Drama Series category has nominees like Shōgun, The Day of the Jackal, The Diplomat, Evil, Industry, Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire, The Old Man, and Slow Horses.

The Best Comedy Series award has Abbott Elementary, English Teacher, Hacks, Nobody Wants This, Only Murders in the Building, What We Do in the Shadows, Somebody Somewhere, and St. Denis Medical nominated. The voting for the winners of The Critics Choice Awards is officially done by the Critics Choice Association, which is sometimes also known as CCA.

