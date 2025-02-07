Tom Cruise is one of the biggest superstars Hollywood has ever seen. He has proven his stardom through many decades and continues to be on the top of his game. While many of his movies have gone on to be blockbusters, Cruise is most known for the Mission Impossible franchise, where he plays the role of Ethan Hunt. Every few years, a new Mission Impossible movie is dropped, where he raises the stakes even higher, and a few fans believe that it is the final movie of the series.

However, the series has not yet ended and is currently gearing up for the release of its eighth installment, The Final Reckoning. The movie’s name has led many fans to believe that this might be the end of Ethan Hunt’s story. Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the film is set to release on May 23, 2025.

Christopher Mcquarrie Calls Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning A Satisfying Conclusion To A 30-Year Story

Director Christopher McQuarrie and Tom Cruise recently addressed speculation surrounding the franchise’s future in an interview with Empire. While neither gave a definitive answer, both hinted that The Final Reckoning is designed as a climactic chapter in Ethan Hunt’s story. Cruise described the film as “an epic, emotional journey of the entire franchise” and stated, “You gotta see the movie. It’s a hard thing for me to discuss at the moment because it really is something that you have to experience.”

On the other hand, the director, McQuarrie, had a less cryptic answer. He said, “It is, I hope, the satisfying conclusion to a 30-year story arc. I’m pretty confident that people are going to feel that the title was appropriate.” Despite the film’s title and promotional material suggesting a sense of finality, neither Cruise nor McQuarrie explicitly confirmed this is the last Mission: Impossible movie.

Therefore, fans can expect the series to return in the future. In a previous interview with The Sydney Morning Herald, Tom Cruise expressed his desire to continue playing Ethan Hunt well into his later years, much like Harrison Ford’s portrayal of Indiana Jones. However, the movie’s budget and promotions make a valid argument for it being the final ride.

