Gear up, Ethan Hunt fans, Mission: Impossible- The Final Reckoning is just around the corner! The franchise is preparing to deliver the most action-packed installment yet. After the jaw-dropping events of Dead Reckoning Part One, Ethan Hunt and his IMF crew are returning for a last ride to take on their most dangerous enemy, the all-mighty powerful AI known as the Entity.

The movie’s first trailer has dropped, revealing high-octane stunts and the return of a star-studded cast with some fresh faces. The eighth film promises to deliver all the edge-of-your-seat action. So, buckle up fans! Because this mission is going to be an unforgettable one.

Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt

Of course, Tom Cruise will be reprising his role. Without him, Mission: Impossible feels empty. Cruise’s Ethan Hunt will return to face impossible odds, taking on the deadly AI called the Entity. While the eighth chapter will be another thrilling chapter in Hunt’s epic journey, it will be mind-blowing overall.

Hayley Atwell as Grace

Hayley Atwell will also return as Grace in Mission: Impossible- The Final Reckoning. She will blow out your minds with her role as a skilled thief turned IMF agent. She was first introduced in Dead Reckoning Part One and became a fan-favorite. Now, as an official member of the IMF, she’s ready to help take down the Entity.

Ving Rhames as Luther Stickell

Ving Rhames will return as Luther Stickell in Mission: Impossible- The Final Reckoning and will continue to portray Ethan Hunt’s confidant and tech genius. Stickell has been a staple of the franchise since the beginning. He is often known as the “guy in the chair” who guided missions with his expertise. Though he’s usually seen behind the scenes, his loyalty is unmatched.

Simon Pegg as Benji Dunn

The fan-favorite Simon Pegg as Benji Dunn was first introduced as a tech-savvy guy with quick humor in Mission: Impossible III. Whether cracking codes or diffusing tension with charm, Benji proves his loyalty even when Ethan is on the run.

Other supporting cast includes Esai Morales as Gabriel, Vanessa Kirby as Alanna Mitsopolis, Pom Klementieff as Paris, Henry Czerny as Eugene Kittridge, Shea Whigham as Jasper Briggs, Greg Tarzan Davis as Degas, Angela Bassett as Erika Sloane, and Mariela Garriga as Marie.

