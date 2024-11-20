Tom Cruise did something unforeseen — he returned his three Golden Globe Awards. It was a statement. But why did he return his awards? The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) had issues.

Cruise got his shiny trophies in 1990 (Born on the Fourth of July), 1997 (Jerry Maguire), and 2000 (Magnolia). Solid streak, no? However, these victories didn’t sit well with HFPA. Three years ago, the HFPA was slammed by the Los Angeles Times for its shady practices, lack of diversity, and messy ethics.

But Cruise wasn’t alone. Scarlett Johansson and Mark Ruffalo also called out the association. PR firms joined the protest, demanding change. If that didn’t ruffle feathers, networks and studios like Netflix and Amazon said, “Yeah, we’re good,” and cut ties with the HFPA. Yikes.

Enter Cruise once made us believe we could outrun a speeding helicopter. He returned those three Golden Globes as if they were outdated 90s flip phones. It was the ultimate “nope” to the HFPA’s mess. In his mind, awards were supposed to represent merit. But when the process was flawed, those little golden statues weren’t worth much anymore.

The timing was perfect (if you can call a scandal “perfect”). The HFPA, in full damage control mode, promised to reform. And for a while, it seemed like they might get it together — until NBC pulled the plug on airing the 2022 Golden Globes. The network said, “We believe you can change, but not that quickly.” Awkward.

But Tom? He just walked away, leaving his awards behind like an ex who finally cut ties for good. The ceremony started fresh as the Globes returned in 2023 with a new host (shoutout to Jerrod Carmichael). But let’s be honest: You couldn’t think about what happened before. Tom Cruise’s bold move wasn’t just about him being a Hollywood legend; it was a direct shot across the bow at an organization that needed a reality check.

Cruise’s decision to return those trophies wasn’t a quiet exit — it was a statement. A reminder that sometimes, standing up means stepping away from the spotlight. Sure, the Golden Globes came back, but the question lingered: Would they ever truly shine the same way again? For Tom, the answer was clear.

