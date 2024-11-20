Margot Robbie still wonders why people are obsessed with Harley Quinn’s toxic love for the Joker. In a interview, Robbie admitted she dove deep into fan forums to figure out why Harley resonates with so many people. But there’s one thing she still can’t quite understand: why do fans love that Harley is all in for a guy who treats her like garbage?

“I just wanted to understand what people loved about her and make sure I could deliver that on-screen and make them happy,” Robbie said. But even after all the research, she was still baffled by this whole “mad man” thing. “People respond to the fact she loves a madman. They love that she has this unconditional loyalty and love for a guy who treats her like s—.”

And honestly, can you blame her? The Joker/Harley relationship is the ultimate “red flag” in movie history. But Robbie had a point—there’s more to it than just the madness. “What’s underneath that is this idea that she isn’t perfect at all, and in fact, she’s a long way off and making many mistakes,” she added. So yeah, maybe Harley’s messiness makes her real and relatable weirdly.

But don’t worry, Margot wasn’t about to let Harley be defined by her toxic relationship. After seeing so many fans rock Harley Quinn costumes at Comic-Con in 2015 (while Suicide Squad was still halfway through filming), Robbie pitched Birds of Prey. She wanted to give Harley space to shine without the Joker cramping her style and turn the focus onto a powerful girl gang. “I want to see a girl gang film,” she said, and Birds of Prey was born.

The idea came straight from her love of Charlie’s Angels, saying, “I don’t get to see action films with a female ensemble ever. The last ones that resonated with me were the Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz, and Lucy Liu Charlie’s Angels films.” So Robbie brought that Charlie’s Angels energy to the screen because why shouldn’t we get more badass women in action together?

And that’s how Birds of Prey ended up being the perfect Harley movie: strong women, no Joker drama, just a squad kicking ass together. Robbie brought that vision to life with her production company, LuckyChap Entertainment, and now we’ve got a whole vibe. So, while Harley might’ve started with Joker, she’s now running her show, and trust us, it’s way more fun this way.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Is Better Man Based On Robbie Williams’ Life? Release Date, Cast, Plot & More Details

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News