You might think celebrities are all about luxury and perfectly curated lives, but even Margot Robbie has some super relatable quirks. In a chat on W magazine’s podcast, Five Things With Lynn Hirschberg, the Bombshell actress opened up about a hilarious bedtime habit that drives her husband, Tom Ackerley, crazy. Ready for this? Robbie still sleeps with her stuffed rabbit, Bunny, which she’s had since birth. And here’s the kicker—Tom isn’t exactly on board.

Robbie shared how her husband constantly tries to kick Bunny out of their bed, which—according to her—isn’t fair. “He always throws Bunny out of the bed because he thinks it’s a tad ridiculous that I still sleep with Bunny,” she explained. But here’s the twist: she’s pretty protective of her childhood companion. “Maybe he’s a little jealous that Bunny always gets priority in bed. He thinks I’m asleep, and he’ll throw Bunny out of the bed, and I get so cross with him,” she laughed. Yep, Margot’s serious about her stuffed animal.

But Robbie’s bedtime story didn’t stop there. While Bunny may be a constant in her life, her Bombshell co-stars are leaving their lasting impressions. During the interview, Margot discussed working with Hollywood icons Charlize Theron and Nicole Kidman on the film. And trust us, it was a wow moment. “I remember thinking, ‘Holy sh*t, that’s why she’s Nicole Kidman,’” she said, recalling her awe when she first saw the actress in action. “The second they called action, she just became this crazy presence. I couldn’t take my eyes off her.”

Watching Nicole effortlessly bring power to every line, even the smallest ones, for Margot was a huge wake-up call. “Everything she said, even if it wasn’t a profound line, suddenly felt powerful,” Robbie said. “And I was like, ‘Woah.’ It was so cool to witness first-hand. I remember thinking, ‘Okay, I get it. I get why she is who she is because that is magical.'” And we get it, too, Margot. Nicole’s magic is undeniable.

But the Bombshell set was more than just a place to witness on-screen talent. Robbie also got a chance to experience some heartwarming moments behind the scenes. One came courtesy of Charlize Theron, who went above and beyond for Robbie during a brutal scene. “It’s 10 p.m., the night before Thanksgiving, and Charlize—who wasn’t working that day—was there doing off-camera dialogue for me so that I could do that scene,” Robbie recalled. “I was like, ‘What a woman.’ And like giving it everything, not just reading lines, but being in the scene with me. That so blew me away.”

It wasn’t just a random act of kindness—the kind of support that made a difference on set. And it’s no surprise that Charlize and Margot got nominated for Golden Globes and SAG Awards for their roles, with Nicole Kidman also landing a SAG nomination for her portrayal of Gretchen Carlson. Talk about significant talent all around.

In the end, Robbie’s chat about her quirky bedtime habit and Bombshell moments gave us a peek into her down-to-earth side, showing that even the most prominent stars have those relatable, sweet, and sometimes awkward moments. Whether it’s a stuffed rabbit or a powerful scene with Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie proves that being a star is more than just glamorous red carpets—the real moments that make us human.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Is Better Man Based On Robbie Williams’ Life? Release Date, Cast, Plot & More Details

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News