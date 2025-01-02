The news of Selena Gomez getting engaged to Benny Blanco may have shocked the world, but the couple has been basking in the glory of their newly changed status. Since then, reports have detailed their proposal, blossoming romance, the diamond engagement ring, and more. With a wedding set to happen sooner or later, there are a lot of questions around.

Apart from the regular wedding planning, there is also the debate of whether she would make him sign a prenuptial agreement. It wouldn’t come as too much of a surprise since Selena is a billionaire. While her music career has been stagnant, her brand, Rare Beauty, has raked in a lot of revenue, making her a billionaire in her early 30s. Here’s what we know of the prenup rumors.

Will Selena Gomez Make Benny Blanco Sign A Prenup?

According to Life & Style magazine, “Selena adores Benny, and she’s got zero doubt in her mind that they’ll last. She wouldn’t have said yes to his proposal otherwise. But the source added that at the end of the day, the actress has to protect herself, her assets, and the hard work she has put into her successful brand, her image in the industry, and her reputation.

Regarding Rare Beauty, the source said, “It’s a business Selena built from scratch and is justifiably proud and protective over.” The report noted that Benny has no issue signing a prenuptial agreement before they get married. The source alleged, “He gets it and wouldn’t dream of challenging Selena on this issue at all,” referring to the music producer.

They claimed that Benny was also successful in his career, so he wouldn’t “be dependent on Selena to support him.” The source stated that it was one of the things the pop star loved most about him. For the unversed, Selena and Benny got engaged in December 2024 and shared the news through social media, specifically the singer’s Instagram account.

Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco’s Engagement

She shared some photos from the proposal and captioned it, “Forever begins now.” The first was an image where the dazzling ring glimmered on her hand. The next photo featured a smiling Selena looking at the ring while the background revealed what else was a part of the intimate proposal. Blankets, a picnic basket, and Taco Bell boxes in the backyard summed it up. The two also celebrated the occasion with champagne.

The following photos included more of Selena wearing the ring and the newly engaged couple cuddling in their closet. Colleagues and friends sent them love and best wishes in the comment section. While it is yet to be confirmed if the rumors of a prenuptial agreement are true, the former Disney star and the producer have been basking in the engagement glow.

