In a wild BTS story, Leonardo DiCaprio dived headfirst into a frozen lake to save his two chaotic rescue Huskies. Now, DiCaprio’s dogs weren’t just any furry companions. According to director Adam McKay and costar Jonah Hill, they were absolute tornadoes.

So wild, in fact, Hill would text DiCaprio photos of the destruction they caused to the furniture on set. But things took a serious turn when one of the Huskies fell into the frozen lake. DiCaprio didn’t think twice. “And then I went in. I didn’t understand what you do at a frozen lake,” he confessed. Enter Leo, freezing his butt off, doing what any dog dad would do—jumping in to save the day.

But here’s the kicker: as soon as DiCaprio managed to get one dog out of the icy water, the other one jumped right in. Jennifer Lawrence, who witnessed the chaos, couldn’t help but laugh at the madness. In the end, DiCaprio, the dogs, and even some unexpected licking all ended up in the lake together. Talk about a wild set moment.

This wasn’t just some random outtake from Don’t Look Up. The film, which brought DiCaprio together with stars like Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, and Jonah Hill, was a satirical rollercoaster about a comet heading straight for Earth.

But let’s be real—the frozen Lakesaga is way more memorable than any award. Imagine being the actor who risked freezing for his dogs. That’s Leonardo in a nutshell: intense, dedicated, and always ready for the unexpected.

While his dog-saving heroics were one of the highlights, Don’t Look Up also had its share of other hilarious moments. DiCaprio, ever the perfectionist, rewrote one scene 15 times (because why not?), and Lawrence even got high to play a character who was, well, high. Wild, right?

This wasn’t the first time DiCaprio has gone above and beyond for a role. From surviving a bear attack in The Revenant to going full-on dog dad in Don’t Look Up, Leo doesn’t back down.

