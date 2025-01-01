Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti ended 2024 in style, soaking up the sun in St. Barts after spending the holidays together in Los Angeles.

The couple, who made their romance public earlier this year, looked relaxed and happy as they enjoyed the beach with friends, blending subtle PDA with moments of fun in the clear Caribbean waters.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti Were Photographed Enjoying the Beach Day

DiCaprio, dressed casually in black swim trunks and dark shades, was all smiles while Ceretti stunned in a sparkling silver Blumarine bikini featuring rhinestone accents.

The Italian model pulled her hair back in a claw clip and completed the look with Balenciaga sunglasses. The couple shared smiles as they waded through the crystal-clear water, with DiCaprio gently wrapping an arm around his girlfriend’s waist.

After taking a dip, the duo lounged in red chairs alongside their group, embracing the island vibes.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Veretti’s Love Journey Began in May Last Year

The couple’s romantic journey began at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2023, shortly before Ceretti finalized her divorce from DJ Matteo Milleri.

While their relationship was initially low-key, the pair stepped into the spotlight by August and have since been inseparable, spending Christmas Eve at Chateau Marmont and dining with Ceretti’s family in California.

Despite denying engagement rumors, sources suggest their connection is serious, marking a fresh chapter for DiCaprio after his high-profile relationships with Gigi Hadid and Camila Morrone.

Meanwhile, Ceretti closed the door on her previous marriage, officially separating in the summer of 2023.

“From the looks of it, their romance is much more than a passing fling,” one source previously said, while another noted that “they’re enjoying getting to know one another on a deeper level.”

