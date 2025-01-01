Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the world’s most famous and the most celebrated actors. His list of iconic movies is pretty long including Titanic, Inception, The Wolf of Wall Street, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and more. While the actor has always remained at the forefront of cinematic excellence, he has always revolved around Hollywood. However, a new rumor takes him to the land of Korea in the Squid Game, one of the biggest series in the world at the moment.

Speculation about a possible cameo in the drama’s third season has fans buzzing with excitement and curiosity. These rumors come at a time when Squid Game continues to dominate pop culture. Adding a star of DiCaprio’s stature to the mix would undoubtedly elevate the series’ appeal even further. But how much truth is there to these whispers, and what has the production team said about it?

The production team shuts down the rumors of Leonardo Dicaprio’s cameo

On the New Year, Korean outlet OSEN issued a report stating that Leonardo DiCaprio will be part of the final season of Squid Game. The report further noted that his part had been shot secretly last year. Since then, fans have been pleased about the news and have wondered what role the Inception star will play in Squid Game. This theory sounded all the more believable because DiCaprio had already expressed his admiration for Squid Game.