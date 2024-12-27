The news that Selena Gomez was getting engaged to boyfriend Benny Blanco definitely led to some buzz on the Internet, be it congratulatory messages or fans not being happy with the pairing. Selena is happy and has since flaunted her engagement ring more times than one can count.

The $200k diamond ring has undoubtedly grabbed the attention of netizens as well. The marquise-shaped diamond and the design of the ring led to a lot of discussion online. Here’s how the custom piece was designed, what the ring signified regarding stones, and the message conveyed.

How Was Selena Gomez’s Engagement Ring By Benny Blanco Designed?

According to Page Six, Benny partnered with Katherine Theofilos Claster and Stephanie Theofilos, designers of Los Angeles-based jewelry brand Abril Barret, to customize Selena’s ring. The marquise stone in the center is accompanied by an “oversized brilliant-cut eternity band.” The two said that there has been synergy every time they have worked with Benny over the years.

“We started the project earlier this year,” they shared and added that Benny had specific inspiration for the ring, “including the center cut, the marquise.” Katherine and Stephanie revealed they had worked with multiple approaches before creating the final ring. “Benny had a very sharp idea of what he ultimately envisioned,” which the two combined with their ideology.

The goal was to capture “the essence of an heirloom piece with a modern hand.” For the unversed, the diamond refers to Selena’s 2015 song Good for You in which she sings, “I’m on my marquise diamonds / I’m a marquise diamond, Could even make that Tiffany jealous.”

Katherine and Stephanie continued that the cut of the diamond is true art, and its lines and facets “allow light to dance through every angle of the stone,” thus making it “mesmerizing, rare, and unique.” Marquise diamonds convey being romantic, timeless, antique, and modern. The duo and Benny worked together to find an “exceptional” centerstone piece.

The designers explained that there is an “inexplicable energy within every natural stone,” and it is important to them that its vibration, wavelength, and energy are in perfect harmony with the client’s.

“We wanted the ring to have an elegant lightness for a timeless and forever girl,” Katherine and Stephanie added, concluding that they folded a handful of special symbols into the design. Benny then proposed to Selena it, and she shared the news through her social media profile.

