Ever since Selena Gomez had a few notable opportunities in the film industry, the singer has been adamant about staying and cementing her position in Hollywood. Even though she started off as a teenage sensation with her work on Disney, she drifted over to pop music and became a full-fledged singer and pop star with her album.

Over the years, she seems to have struggled to get back into the music industry. She recently also revealed how she aims to keep focusing on acting. Selena shared that she might find it hard to return to her music career after working on Emilia Perez and witnessing the film industry firsthand, especially with the nominations she received for her work.

Has Working On Emilia Perez Put Selena Gomez Off The Music Industry & Her Pop Career?

During her appearance at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival in California, the 32-year-old shared that she felt it was time for her to focus on her acting through films and television. After Emilia Perez’s acclaim for her filmmaking and message, Selena has found it hard to return to her musical roots, even though her performance was criticized.

“I think film and art-making and being around such incredible, talented people that have done nothing but uplift me along the way… I don’t know. It’s going to be very hard for me to ever go back to music after this,” she revealed at the film festival. Selena also expressed how she felt working on Emilia Perez and when she watched it back with her family and friends.

The Fetish hitmaker divulged, “The director just really trusted me, and I was so grateful because I’ve gotten to show people that I can do more. I hope that this is just the beginning for me.” She then explained, “It was beautiful. Watching stuff sometimes gets weird, but I couldn’t have been more proud.” For the unversed, the film is embroiled in controversies.

Emilia Perez Being Embroiled In Controversy

Apart from Selena, Emilia Perez stars Zoe Saldana and Karla Sofia Gascon. The latter’s shameful, resurfaced tweets led to negativity around the movie, significantly diminishing its chance of winning any major awards. Karla has since issued an apology, but her opinions, which included racism, hate speech, and more, are now out there for the world to see.

