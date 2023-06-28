David Corenswet has been unveiled as the new Superman.

The ‘Politician’ actor will star opposite Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane in director James Gunn’s upcoming movie ‘Superman: Legacy’, it has been confirmed.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the filmmaker and his DC co-chair Peter Safran made the decision after shooting screen tests over the weekend of 17 June, with Nicholas Hoult and Tom Brittney also in contention to play Clark Kent and his alter ego, and Emma Mackey and Phoebe Dynevor shortlisted for the Daily Planet reporter.

‘Superman Legacy’ is currently scheduled for release on 11 July 2025, with filming expected to take place next year. Further cast members – including who will play Lex Luthor and The Authority – will be brought in in due course.

‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ actress Rachel Brosnahan recently admitted she would “jump at the chance” to play Lois in the film.

Asked about the speculation linking her to the role, she said on ‘The View’, “I mean, look, take everything you read on the internet with a grain of salt, is my first piece of advice. But it would be extraordinary. I grew up watching Lois Lane, this incredibly talented journalist who is far from a damsel in distress. And I would jump at the chance if it arose.”

David Corenswet will be the fourth actor to play Superman on the big screen, following in the footsteps of Christopher Reeve, Brandon Routh, and Henry Cavill.

Henry had been due to return for ‘Superman: Legacy’ after returning to the role for a cameo in ‘Black Adam’, but he announced in December he had been given the “sad news” that plans had changed.

In a statement shared on Instagram, David Corenswet said, “I have just had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran and it’s sad news, everyone. I will, after all, not be returning as Superman. After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn’t the easiest, but that’s life. The changing of the guard is something that happens; I respect that. James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck and the happiest of fortunes.”

