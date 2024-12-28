Johnny Depp Defamation Trial
Johnny Depp’s legal showdown with ex-wife Amber Heard in 2022 was one of the most talked-about court battles in recent memory, but behind the scenes, his legal team was walking a delicate line.

As the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ star fought a $50 million defamation case, his lawyers reportedly worried about one unpredictable factor—his temper.

Johnny Depp’s Defamation Case Against Amber Heard

The trial stemmed from Heard’s 2018 Washington Post essay, where she wrote about surviving domestic violence.

