Johnny Depp’s legal showdown with ex-wife Amber Heard in 2022 was one of the most talked-about court battles in recent memory, but behind the scenes, his legal team was walking a delicate line.

As the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ star fought a $50 million defamation case, his lawyers reportedly worried about one unpredictable factor—his temper.

The trial stemmed from Heard’s 2018 Washington Post essay, where she wrote about surviving domestic violence.

Although she didn’t name Depp, their tumultuous two-year marriage left little doubt about whom the piece referenced. Depp argued the allegations damaged his career and reputation, taking their messy personal history into the courtroom spotlight.

After a long and grueling trial, the jury ultimately sided with Depp, awarding him $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages.

His legal team successfully presented him as relatable and incapable of the violent behavior Heard described, relying on his humor to undercut her legal arguments.

Johnny Depp’s Lawyer Were Concerned With His Reactions During the Trial

Yet, Depp’s lawyers, Benjamin Chew and Jessica Meyers, revealed in the A&E special ‘Interrogation Raw: Celebrity Under Oath’ that they were constantly on edge about his reactions.

In the documentary, Chew explained their strategy in the case as he said: “Johnny’s use of humor undermined whatever serious point Amber’s counsel was trying to make. We wanted to humanize Johnny before the jury so they could understand why hitting the woman he loved was something that he’s just not capable of.”

Heard’s attorneys aimed to provoke him on the stand, attempting to expose flashes of anger. Depp’s tendency to resist control during cross-examination posed a challenge for his team, who worked tirelessly to keep him composed.

“But the one thing that we’re concerned about is whether he might lose his temper. The other side is gonna do everything possible to get Johnny to show anger,” the lawyer spilled. “One of the things that lawyers try to do on cross-examination is to maintain control of the witness. That’s something that Johnny did not allow [Heard’s attorney Ben Rottenborn] to do.”

Despite their concerns, Depp’s charm and unyielding demeanor on the stand ultimately worked in his favor.

