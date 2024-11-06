Johnny Depp’s bank statements read like a blockbuster script. His wine budget alone could have bankrolled an indie flick—$30K a month for liquor flown in from around the globe. And as for travel? It was a whopping $200K-a-month private jet! But these extravagant numbers were only part of the story in Depp’s heated legal showdown with The Management Group (TMG), the firm he claimed mismanaged his fortune.

Depp sued TMG for $25M in a career-defining twist, accusing them of mismanagement, unauthorized loans, and overspending on services. But TMG’s rebuttal? According to an episode of CNBC’s The Filthy Rich Guide, the management company claimed Depp’s appetite for excess was what drained his coffers. TMG said their job was “keeping Depp financially solvent,” but the actor’s love for fine wine, fancy properties, and luxury toys couldn’t be tamed.

And there was plenty more! Johnny Depp’s properties alone had cost a jaw-dropping $75M, a portfolio that read like a real estate fever dream. We’re talking a 45-acre chateau in the French countryside, his private island chain in the Bahamas, and five penthouses in the same L.A. building. Depp also owned a horse farm in Kentucky—and as of 2016, he was looking to unload the chateau village in France (complete with a church and restaurant) for a cool $63M.

Johnny Depp also had a penchant for roadsters. His car collection rivaled those of top collectors, housing some 45 high-end vehicles. Then there was the $300K he spent monthly on staff to keep his world running—drivers, chefs, house staff, and 24/7 security for him and his family.

But the true pièce de résistance? Depp once dropped $3M to launch the ashes of his friend, Hunter S. Thompson, out of a custom-built cannon over Aspen. Yes, you read that right—a literal cannon. The affair was complete with fireworks, live music, and Hollywood elites to bid farewell to Thompson in a truly over-the-top send-off.

TMG insisted they were the last guardrail against Depp’s unchecked expenses, but the actor painted a different picture. With legal filings on the line, Depp’s lifestyle came under public scrutiny, exposing just how big Hollywood living could get. And while this drama played out in court, one thing was clear: Johnny Depp’s life was anything but ordinary regarding matters of indulgence.

