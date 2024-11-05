When Hustlers happened in 2019, Jennifer Lopez was front and center as Ramona—the legit ringleader with a plan to turn the tables on Wall Street big shots. But the actual plot twist? The actress didn’t pocket an upfront paycheck for the role. Yep, the pop icon worked for free. “I didn’t get paid a whole bunch of money for Hustlers,” she told GQ in 2019 with the signature J.Lo confidence. “I did it for free and produced it. Like Jenny From the Block—I do what I love,” she added.

For Lopez, Hustlers was much more than the money—it was a statement, a bit of cinematic rebellion. The film, directed by Lorene Scafaria, was a rare beast in Hollywood: women-led, women-written, women-directed. Lopez and her all-female team flipped the script on the usual boys’ club, taking charge in front of and behind the camera. “This is our movie, where we run it,” she explained. “They know it’s all women producers, a woman director, a woman writer, all women starring in it. We’ve been watching men take advantage of women in movies for a long time, so it was a fun ride to see the tables turned.”

And this wasn’t some lightweight vanity project. Hustlers was gritty, fierce, and unexpected. Jennifer Lopez, as Ramona, exuded confidence and raw power. The role sparked Oscar buzz and brought the actress an army of new fans. All of it without that “big paycheck.” And that’s classic J.Lo: a performer who banks on herself, no matter the stakes.

Lopez has always taken bold risks! In 1998, she leaped into Hollywood with Out of Sight, ditching the dancer label for “bonafide star.” Then came El Cantante, where she and Marc Anthony captured the spirit of Latin legend Héctor Lavoe, even if the box office wasn’t glowing.

“It got overlooked a little bit,” she said, emphasizing her passion for acting over profit. Fast forward to Hustlers, the movie raked in $157 million worldwide per Box Office Mojo. You might think the film probably helped Lopez, a savvy producer, reap some sweet rewards. However, for her, it’s always been about the craft. “I’ve never been motivated by money,” she said, and that’s pure J.Lo magic!

Even in her personal life, the On The Floor hitmaker stays driven by ambition and partnership, not wealth. While speaking about her then-fiancé Alex Rodriguez, Lopez said, “We’re both super-hard workers.” She further shared, “He wants me to be seen and get what I deserve. Like, he’s made his half a billion. And he’s like, ‘I want you to have that.’”

So why didn’t Jennifer Lopez get paid upfront for Hustlers? Because, to her, some projects are worth betting on. And as Lopez has repeatedly said, she’ll choose passion over paychecks any day.

