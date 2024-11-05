Gigi Hadid wasn’t about to play the damsel in a scene that felt more like a thriller than a day at Milan Fashion Week 2016. Just as she stepped out of the Max Mara show, a stranger grabbed the supermodel and yanked her off the ground.

Despite the sudden offense, Gigi remained resilient and fought back on the spot, elbowing her attacker in the face. Reports later revealed that her assailant was not some random fan but infamous prankster Vitalii Sediuk. The former media reporter is notorious for his public stunts on celebrities.

Years of volleyball and boxing training paid off as Gigi got back on her feet with one swift blow to Sediuk, even before security arrived at the venue. The Maybelline spokesperson also had plenty to say online. Shortly after the incident, she addressed the situation, tweeting, “How dare that idiot think he has the right to manhandle a complete stranger?”

While the media rushed to cover the incident, Gigi quickly took control of the narrative. Headlines initially painted her as an “angry model” who “lashed out” at a “fan,” and that got her fuming. “The first article… called it ‘not model behavior,’” she later told Lenny magazine. “What would you tell your daughter to do in that situation?”

Gigi Hadid did not just defend herself by fighting against her attacker but also set an example. “If anything, I want girls to see the video and know they have the right to fight back, too,” the model told the publication. Her move was more about empowering women to protect themselves whenever they felt threatened rather than gaining momentary fame with her reaction.

She urged girls to practice self-defense and shared how muscle memory can be a lifesaver in scary situations. “GIRLS, prepare yourselves so that if you ever feel in danger, MUSCLE MEMORY can fight back for you,” the supermodel tweeted at the time.

Even Gigi’s mom, Yolanda Hadid, cheered on her after the incident. Yolanda texted Gigi a photo of her epic elbow with the words “Good girl!”—an actual proud-mom moment. While discussing the incident with People magazine during a 2019 interview, Gigi recalled how her mother always encouraged her to trust her instincts.

“Pay attention to the people who make you feel uncomfortable,” she’d say. And in a world as chaotic as fashion, Gigi knew those instincts would eventually come in handy.

Gigi Hadid Received Support From Fans And Fellow Celebs

But Gigi wasn’t the only one rallying for support. Fellow celebrities and fans quickly chimed in, applauding her bravery. Singer Cher Lloyd tweeted, “You go, girl!” while fans on Twitter like @GigiHadidFan posted, “SO PROUD OF YOU.” Her boyfriend Zayn Malik wasn’t there, but when actor Ansel Elgort asked where he was, Gigi said Sediuk was lucky “Z” wasn’t around. The kind of response had fans rooting for her even more.

Reflecting on the experience, Gigi said she didn’t see her actions as “heroic”—it was just instinct. She acknowledged that many face far worse situations daily without the cameras or social media support she had. But Gigi hoped that her reaction might inspire others to feel empowered. “Confidence in your own ability to defend yourself… is a massive advantage when in an unsafe situation,” she added.

In that unforgettable moment, Gigi Hadid proved she is more than a supermodel. She showed the world she is a fighter, reminding women everywhere to stand their ground.

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News on Koimoi.

Must Read: When Captain Jack Sparrow Outwitted The British Navy & Stole The Show On The High Seas!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News