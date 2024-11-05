Eva Longoria has proved she could rule Hollywood even without needing a script. The multitasker actress who somehow manages to become a glam icon while stealing the spotlight rose to fame as the glamorous and fiery Gabrielle Solis on the hit TV show Desperate Housewives. Her role catapulted her into stardom, making her a household name and one of the most recognizable Latinas in Hollywood. Before performing in Desperate Housewives, the actress starred in more minor roles on shows like The Young and the Restless. Although her TV magic started to fizzle a bit after Desperate Housewives was wrapped in 2012, she starred alongside Jack Whitehall in a 2017 miniseries, Decline and Fall.

Decline and Fall was a British comedy mini-series based on the satirical novel by Evelyn Waugh. Directed by Guillem Morales, the show takes on British high society in the 1920s. Longoria played Margot Beste-Chetwynde, while Whitehall played Paul Pennyfeather. Whitehall was excited to star alongside Longoria, especially since the pair had to do steamy scenes together. Unfortunately, those scenes never made it to the final cut. In a throwback appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Whitehall opened up about the filming of the intimate scenes with Longoria, adding, “I was bragging about my s*x scene with Eva Longoria, and then it was cut. I was distraught, but it wasn’t the best s*x scene.”

He further revealed, “I was wearing pajamas, and double-sided tape had been used on them, and as Eva ripped my top off, it pulled out my chest hair, and I was literally in tears.” Despite his steamy scene with the hottest actress being cut, he admitted feeling great being part of the show.

Reflecting on Decline and Fall, Longoria once admitted to having always wanted to be a part of a British cast and wanting to work with BBC. In an interview she said, “It’s always been my dream to do something with a British cast and something on the BBC, and I was like “Well, they’ll never cast me.” What role could there possibly be for me in Downton Abbey? Or something like that? So when this came along, it was almost like it was written for me, even though it was written decades ago.”

Currently, Longoria is starring in the Land of Women show, which follows “Gala as her life is turned upside down when her husband implicates the family in financial improprieties, and she is forced to flee the city alongside her mother and daughter.”

