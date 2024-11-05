The journey of renowned Hollywood celebrities like Tom Cruise needs no elaboration. His rise to stardom after he became the face of Mission: Impossible earned him global recognition. While his acting career is much talked about, his dating life is no less thrilling than his action-packed films. Before Cruise became a household name in the industry, he dated Little House on the Prairie actress Melissa Gilbert. In the early 1980s, when people would call Cruise Tom Who? and not the Hollywood heartthrob he is today, the two shared a brief romance.

While Cruise’s net worth today might be gigantic, his life wasn’t smooth as always. The Top Gun actor had no connection to the film industry, which made it harder for him to make his name. Not only this, Cruise grew up in a stern and orthodox household in borderline poverty. While it may shock his fans, he overcame numerous hardships to reach where he is today.

In a throwback conversation with Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Gilbert claimed, “Actually, when I dated him, he was Tom Mapother still. It was when he first moved to Los Angeles, and I think I was 16, maybe, or 17. I did not have sex with him; we made out, but honestly, there was no sex. He was a good kisser. But, you know, he was a struggling, starving actor. I bought him his first set of dishes.”

Sadly, Cruise and Gilbert broke up in the mid-1980s. Since then, the star has been in multiple relationships with renowned Hollywood actresses, including Katie Holmes, Cher, Mimi Rogers, Penelope Cruz, and Nicole Kidman.

He was last seen with Elsina Khayrova. However, the couple separated in February 2024.

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News on Koimoi.

Must Read: Did You Know Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds’ Relationship Started After An Awkward Date?



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News