Once upon a time, in the glitzy world of Hollywood, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds kicked off their love story in the most hilariously awkward way possible—a double date! Flashback to last year when Ryan shared the juicy details during an interview with People. He recounted how he and Blake were out with other people when the sparks began to fly. “[Blake] was on a date with another guy, and I was on a date with another girl,” he said. “That was the most awkward date for our respective partners because we were just, like, fireworks coming across…” Cue Ryan mimicking fireworks, and honestly, who could resist that cuteness?

Fast forward to this month, and the tables turned when Blake was in the hot seat during another People interview. Jess Eagle played Ryan’s charming recounting of their initial chemistry, prompting Blake to respond. “It went well for him,” she quipped, “I—I, there were no fireworks for me…” Tumbleweed moment, right? Not quite! Blake laughed it off and revealed they had met earlier while filming Green Lantern. “We were such good friends for so long, and when we both got to know each other, we got to know each other as friends,” she explained. It took them a good year and a half to realize, “Oh hey, wait, hold on, WE could date…!”

And date they did! Now, they’re happily married and parents to their adorable daughter, James Reynolds, with another little one on the way. Hollywood’s cutest couple, right? Their playful dynamic has won hearts everywhere, especially with Ryan’s hilarious reactions to his wife’s famous friends, like Taylor Swift, during those iconic 4th of July celebrations.

You might wonder, what’s their secret to lasting happiness? Blake shared that gem during a recent interview: “That’s what I appreciate about our relationship. It is that he is… my friend. First and foremost still.” Aww! Sounds like a fairy tale, doesn’t it? But hold on; she added a dash of humor, too. “I don’t know the secret to happiness,” she admitted, “but [it’s] the secret to my happiness at least.” Classic Blake—keeping it real while still being sweet!

Their romance didn’t stop at just friendship and laughter. Blake opened up about Ryan’s charming romantic gestures, revealing, “When my husband and I first got together, he would send me a bouquet weekly.” But wait, it gets better! “He would always send a card, and it would just be a sentence of something that had happened that week. One of us said something funny or emotional. It was just a little quote of the week.” Talk about a movie-worthy romance, right? They’re a family of four (four kids!), but those floral memories will always hold a special place in Blake’s heart.

Blake and Ryan’s love story ultimately reminds us that sometimes awkward moments lead to the most beautiful beginnings. With laughter, friendship, and a sprinkle of romantic flair, they turned a double date into a life entirely of love. Here’s to hoping they continue to find joy in each other, navigating the ups and downs of parenthood and stardom with their signature humor. May they remain the Hollywood couple we all aspire to be!

