The John Wick franchise is the powerhouse of the action genre, which has nearly become the light of the day. What started as a simple revenge tale in 2014 evolved into a sprawling universe with sequels, spin-offs, and a global fanbase. Keanu Reeves’ titular character raised the movie’s stakes, delivering jaw-dropping stunts and a story packed with loyalty and vengeance. Yet, this now-iconic series almost didn’t happen as it was saved 24 hours before the project could have been dropped.

Why Was John Wick’s Film Almost Dropped?

In a recent interview with Business Insider, the director of the John Wick franchise, Chad Stahelsk, and co-producer David Leitch, revealed how John Wick almost didn’t happen. Stahelski shared that the movie nearly fell apart just before filming, losing its financing a week before production wrapped up its final preparations. Surprisingly, actress and Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria stepped in and invested $6 million needed to save the project.

Stahelski explained, “We were less than a week out and lost almost $6 million on gap financing. We were financing independently to get the bond, but one of the investors couldn’t raise the money in time. She came to the rescue and provided the gap financing less than 24 hours before we had to lock the doors on the movie and walk away.”

He continued, “Basil took us out to dinner, and we were laughing about all the bullshit that happened, and he said: ‘By the way, funny story, you know who gap financed you? Eva Longoria.’ We were like, ‘What!’ She was laughing, going, ‘I didn’t think it was going to work.'”

Did Eva Longoria Benefit from John Wick?

After Longoria invested a whopping amount that saved the John Wick franchise, which grossed over $1 billion, the actress was credited as a producer on the first movie. Not only this, but she also grossed 15x on her investment. Unfortunately, Longoria wasn’t credited as a producer in any other franchise installments.

Follow Koimoi for more Hollywood updates.

Must Read: Joker 2 Box Office (Worldwide): Finally Crosses The $200M Mark In Its 4th Weekend!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News