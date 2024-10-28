John Wick's Creator Set to Deliver Highly Anticipated Sequel to 'Nobody’

Back in 2021, Nobody was a huge hit; honestly, nobody saw that coming! Made on a modest $16 million budget, it raked in almost $60 million at the box office. It followed in the footsteps of John Wick, which surprised everyone in 2014 by becoming a cultural phenomenon. Fun fact: Derek Kolstad wrote both films’ scripts.

Since Nobody’s success, we have eagerly awaited the sequel, and the wait is nearly over. ‘Nobody 2’ is on the way, but Derek Kolstad didn’t write it alone this time. He received help from Aaron Rabin, Umair Aleem, and, of course, the star himself, Bob Odenkirk—who has showcased his acting abilities not only in Nobody but also through his outstanding roles in ‘Breaking Bad’ and its spin-off, Better Call Saul.

Cast and Crew of Nobody 2

Nobody 2 won’t be directed by Ilya Naishuller this time around. Instead, Indonesian director Timo Tjahjanto, known for his work on horror anthology films, will take the reins. Bob Odenkirk is back as Hutch Mansell, alongside Connie Nielsen as his wife Becca, Christopher Lloyd as his dad David, and Gage Munroe as his son.

There are rumors that Sharon Stone might join as the main antagonist, which would be exciting! Other cast members include McKenna Grace, John Ortiz, and Colin Hanks. Callan Green is handling cinematography as the director of photography.

Expected Release date of Nobody 2

Nobody 2 began production in early August 2024 and is currently in post-production. If no unforeseen issues arise, it is expected to be released in theaters worldwide on August 15, 2025.

The sequel to Nobody will be released four years after the original film, which, while not an exceptionally long wait, has left fans curious about the delay since the sequel was first announced at the end of 2021. While the SAG-AFTRA strikes contributed to the postponement, additional factors were also involved in the production timeline.

