Having mesmerized audiences with the film’s first trailer a few months back, NBC Universal today dropped a fresh new trailer of their upcoming action thriller – Nobody. Nobody, directed by Ilya Naishuller, who also directed the legendary movie John Wick, captures the story of Hutch Mansell played by Bob Odenkirk. A complex and layered character, to say the least, he is one, who is always in conflict with himself as he suffers from PTSD.

In the trailer, Bob can be seen essaying the role of a family man who is in a dilemma most of the time due to his messed-up relations with his family. The trailer shows some beautiful elements with Bob in full-action mode hunting down his enemies. Teasing audiences and leaving them asking for more, the gripping trailer ends with Bob Odenkirk’s popular dialogue, “I Am Nobody.”

Having an ever-increasing fandom owing to his stellar performances in Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad, the excitement amongst his fans is surely at its peak as they eagerly anticipate what is his biggest project after Better Call Saul.

Nobody, from the house of NBCUniversal, will soon release across theatres in India. The movie is directed by Ilya Naishuller and features Bob Odenkirk, Connie Nielson, Christopher Lloyd, in key roles.

