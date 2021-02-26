Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez were one of the most talked-about and loved couples during their time together. Fans loved their chemistry and the fact that they were head over heels in love with each other. But, we all know that their breakup has been quite ugly, and neither of them wished to see each other’s face after that. Their relationship had reached such a spot where the Baby singer expressed his happiness about the breakup and called the Disney alum too high maintenance and out of control.

Yes! You heard that right. Selena and Justin did not end things on a good or rather ended on the worst note. Bieber claimed that Gomez is always drunk at parties. Keep reading further to know the entire story.

Back in 2014, Justin Bieber was caught smoking pot with his then-girlfriend Selena Gomez. Bieber had already been alleged of smoking weed before, but the shocking part was Gomez’s presence this time. It was reported then that the Baby hitmaker spoilt his girlfriend and ruined her relationship with her parents.

This blame game definitely did not go down well with Justin Bieber and he is scoffing at Selena Gomez, telling friends she has no one to blame but herself for her addictions.

Certain reports also stated that Bieber and his friends are laughing at Selena’s bad influence claims because they say she’s always the drunk at the party. Bieber acknowledges he gets wasted, but Selena was downright competitive whenever he had parties, smoking as much weed as the guys and sometimes outdoing them. They say she was also heavy into booze.

The portal also reported that Justin Bieber believes Selena Gomez‘s parents are behind the blame game because they hate him. He thinks they are fueling Selena’s anger and making him a scapegoat.

Justin says he’s happy he’s no longer with Selena because she’s just too high maintenance and out of control.

