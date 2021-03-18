NBCUniversal today announced the date of their first theatrical release in 2021 post the COVID-19 pandemic – Nobody. The much-awaited action thriller will hit theatres on 9th April 2021. Directed by Ilya Naishuller, Nobody, an action thriller has Emmy winner Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul, The Post, Nebraska) starring as Hutch Mansell, an underestimated and overlooked dad and husband, taking life’s indignities on the chin and never pushing back in the lead. The movie is written by Derek Kolstad, who in the past has written multiple critically and commercially acclaimed movies such as The John Wick Series, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier among many others and is going to be one of the biggest action films in 2021.

Advertisement

Advertisement

NBCUniversal had also recently dropped a special trailer of the movie during the last Superbowl. The trailer was received with thrill and had taken the anticipation levels up since there was news circulating in the media about how people are eagerly awaiting the movie’s release. The movie will be released in English and dubbed in Hindi, across theatres in India. Nobody has been in the news ever since the movie was announced.

Nobody is the story of a bystander, named Hutch, who intervenes to help a woman being harassed by a group of men and eventually becomes the target of a vengeful drug lord. When two thieves break into his suburban home one night, Hutch declines to defend himself or his family, hoping to prevent serious violence. His teenage son, Blake (Gage Munroe, The Shack), is disappointed in him and his wife, Becca (Connie Nielsen, Wonder Woman), seems to pull only further away.

Come watch the action in theatres this April 9 in a cinematic masterclass that NOBODY will want to miss. The movie will hit the theatres in English and Hindi.

Must Read: Jimmy Fallon’s Wife Launches A School For The Children of Their Neighbours & Friends, Deets Inside!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube