Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk regrets his time on Saturday Night Live, because he wasn’t the most pleasant colleague back then.

Bob was a writer on the U.S. sketch comedy show in the early 1990s and occasionally appeared, but he admits he would understand if he made a lot of enemies behind the scenes.

“I was such a p**ck back then…,” he explains. “I wish I wasn’t such a stuck up young man.

“I was a very opinionated comedy writer… I wish I was a sweeter fellow because I had a great opportunity there. I made the most of it. I learned a lot about comedy writing and I made some great friends for life at that show, but I still wish I’d just handled it better, but don’t you always wish that about your young self?” (KL/WNWC/LOT)

Meanwhile, Bob Odenkirk recently got his 4th Golden Globe Nomination for Better Call Saul. Talking about the same he told Deadline, “The nomination is a reminder that there’s other people out there in the world, that we’re part of a community,”

“We haven’t seen each other because there’s no get-togethers, there’s no awards and the benefit shows that you’re a part of, that are big part of … this very social business. But even just getting the nomination … it reminds me that I’m in this community of people I like very much.” he added.

Bob also revealed that the filming of the much awaited final season of Better Call Saul will begin in March. “I can’t wait for the fireworks, really,” he said and added, “Our show is a bit of a slow burn over the past few years, and (Gilligan and Gould) build-up. There’s certainly exciting moments throughout, but towards the end, it gets super supremely intense.”

