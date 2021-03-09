Zack Snyder's Justice League Accidentally Leaked, HBO Max Confirms

Justice League fans were given an unexpected treat on streaming site HBO Max on Monday (08th Mar, 21) when an hour of Zack Snyder’s director’s cut aired by mistake.

Film fans checking out the site’s new hit Tom & Jerry movie found themselves watching part of Snyder’s four-hour epic, which is not set to hit HBO Max in the U.S. until 18 March.

“Zack Snyder’s Justice League was temporarily available on HBO Max and the error was addressed within minutes,” an HBO Max spokesman said in a statement.

Snyder agreed to rework the Justice League blockbuster he started shooting before handing over the reins to Joss Whedon when fans demanded a better film. He used existing scenes and reshot sequences with stars like Ben Affleck and Gal Gadot to re-envision the movie. (KL/WNWC/RL)

