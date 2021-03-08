Brad Pitt Quotes: How He's The 'Bad Guy' Of Hollywood Loved By Everyone!

If there’s one man who has been a ‘Bad Guy’ in Hollywood and has still been loved and respected in the industry is Brad Pitt. The 57-year-old actor is massively successful, rich and popular ever since he began his acting career. After spending more than three decades in the industry, here he is – classy, messy and roaring at this age.

Brad is unapologetically honest and has always been very transparent with his fans about his personal life.

The actor has dated some of the most amazing and A-list actresses in the world including Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie. Today, we bring you the real-life quotes of Brad Pitt that proves he’s the ‘Bad Guy’ with probably the biggest heart in the industry.

Take a look:

“The gods envy us. They envy us because we’re mortal, because any moment may be our last. Everything is more beautiful because we’re doomed. You will never be lovelier than you are now. We will never be here again.”

“I’m probably 20 percent atheist and 80 percent agnostic. I don’t think anyone really knows. You’ll either find out or not when you get there, until then there’s no point thinking about it.”

“Shoving feathers up your butt does not make you a chicken.”

“This idea of perpetual happiness is crazy and overrated, because those dark moments fuel you for the next bright moments; each one helps you appreciate the other.”

“I embrace the messiness of life, I find it so beautiful actually.”

“When I got untethered from the comfort of religion, it wasn’t a loss of faith for me, it was a discovery of Self.”

“Fame makes you feel permanently like a girl walking past construction workers.”

“All My Bitches Are Mad At Me Right Now.”

“If all of these nuts could just make phone calls it could spread insanity oozing through telephone cables…”

