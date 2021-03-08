The widely anticipated 90-minute interview of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with American talk show host Oprah Winfrey reportedly cost the American broadcasting network CBS several million dollars.

According to a report in People magazine, the American network paid Winfrey‘s company, Harpo Productions, a licensing fee between USD 7-9 million, which also included the rights to license the special interview abroad as well.

The report also said Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were not paid to be a part of the interview, previews of which have already generated a lot of buzz in the world media.

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s interview is scheduled to air in the US on CBS this Sunday evening and it would be aired in the UK the coming Monday on ITV.

The interview has been filmed in a backyard garden setting, with Markle in a flowing black dress with a splash of white near the top right shoulder.

Meghan also said that she never “looked up” her husband online and did not think it was necessary to crawl through research on Prince Harry.

Clips released ahead of the on-air interview showed Meghan tearing into the royal family.

