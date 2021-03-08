Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are making noise for mixed reasons. While their interview is amongst the most-hyped ones, it has been a reason for some other controversies off the camera. Recently, TV personality Bethenny Frankel shared troll content for Meghan on Twitter, and in response, Jessica Kirson has come out calling her as a ‘b*tch’.

For the unversed, Bethenny Frankel had tweeted “Cry me a river…the plight of being a game show host, fairly unknown actress, to suffering in a palace, w tiaras & 7 figure weddings for TWO WHOLE YEARS to being a household name w @Oprah on speed dial, fetching 7 m for interviews, hundreds of millions in media deals. Thinking face #MARRY.”

Bethenny had also written, “I chose reality tv, to work towards making $, to be scrutinized & criticized. I took the trappings & the beatings along with it. It’s a rose w petals & thorns. People beg to enter the often toxic institution I signed up for. That WAS the life I chose. You can’t play stupid & smart.”

Check out Bethenny’s tweets:

Cry me a river…the plight of being a game show host, fairly unknown actress, to suffering in a palace, w tiaras & 7 figure weddings for TWO WHOLE YEARS to being a household name w @Oprah on speed dial, fetching 7 m for interviews, hundreds of millions in media deals. 🤔 #MARRY https://t.co/AsbeYPF9ry — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) March 7, 2021

I chose reality tv, to work towards making $, to be scrutinized & criticized.I took the trappings & the beatings along with it. It’s a rose w petals & thorns. People beg to enter the often toxic institution I signed up for. That WAS the life I chose. You can’t play stupid & smart — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) March 7, 2021

Now, reacting to this, Jessica Kirson has come out sharing her own not-so-good experience with Bethenny Frankel.

Jessica Kirson shared her unpleasant experience when she was working as an off-camera comedian on the talk show, Bethenny. Her job was to keep the studio audience hooked.

Reacting to the “Cry me a river..” tweet, Jessica wrote, “I was the warm up comic on your failed morning talk show and you were a total b*tch to me. For months you never said hello and you ordered me around like a dog. One day I walked off set because I had enough of your sh*t. Have a great day!”

Here’s the tweet:

I was the warm up comic on your failed morning talk show and you were a total bitch to me. For months you never said hello and you ordered me around like a dog. One day I walked off set because I had enough of your shit. Have a great day! https://t.co/NgKYUkXgJe — Jessica Kirson (@JessicaKirson) March 7, 2021

