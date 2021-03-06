Celebrity friends have come out in support of former actress Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, amid bullying claims by royal aides at Buckingham Palace.

While the Buckingham Palace issued a statement saying that they will launch a probe into the matter, Meghan has called this “a calculated smear campaign based on misleading and harmful misinformation”.

Friends in Hollywood including Suits co-star Patrick J Adams, Chance The Rapper, Halle Berry tweeted in Meghan Markle’s support.

Patrick J Adams left a long clarification in support of Meghan Markle. His thread of tweets began, “Meghan Markle and I spent the better part of a decade working together on Suits. From day one she was an enthusiastic, kind, cooperative, giving, joyful and supportive member of our television family. She remained that person and colleague as fame, prestige and power accrued.”

“It sickened me to read the endless racist, slanderous, clickbaiting vitriol spewed in her direction from all manner of media across the UK and the world but I also knew that Meghan was stronger than people realized or understood and they would regret underestimating her,” continued Patrick J Adam along with few other tweets.

Roxane Gay tweeted: “Those British papers really cannot tolerate that Prince Harry loves a black woman. He was right to leave. I don’t even think it was a hard decision. They will never ever stop trying to tear Meghan apart. It’s absolutely grotesque. And for his family to question that decision, and do all these passive aggressive things to try and get ahead of the Oprah interview.”

Gay continued: “To punish him for protecting his wife and babies. Smh. It’s a shame. I know they are fine but I feel for them nonetheless.”

Gabrielle Union, 48, retweeted Gay’s messages and tweeted a “Sure, Jan” GIF from “The Brady Bunch”, alongside a Times of London report claiming Meghan faced a bullying complaint by one of her “closest advisers” at Kensington Palace.

“Do y’all find yourselves getting mad as HELL every time they talk sideways about the Duchess Meghan?” tweeted Chance the Rapper.

Halle Berry, who is not very active on microblogging sites, made an exception as she posted, “It’s still Protect Black Women.”

