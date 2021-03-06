Amber Heard is possibly the most hated Hollywood celebrity as we speak. It doesn’t take a genius to understand Warner Bros would want to cut the loss and do some disaster management. Thus leading to the speculations that they are planning to get rid of her, just to later confirm that they aren’t and she is very much playing Mera in Aquaman 2. But this also reportedly has to do with Justice League’s shining director Zack Snyder.

If the latest dash of the grapevine is to go by, Zack Snyder who has recently worked with Heard during the reshoots of the film is backing her in her battle. Yes, it is not just about praising the actor but also convincing the studio to not take any drastic steps against her owing to the recent controversy. Read on to know everything you should about this update of the day.

As per a report in We Got This Covered, Zack Snyder who is gearing up for his Cut of Justice League has told the studio to continue casting Amber Heard as Mera in Aquaman 2. The director did this after he was impressed with the actor, who has played Mera in his JL too. The filmmaker has not gone on record anywhere but the intel say that he is strongly backing the star in the row and also wished to work with her again.

Meanwhile, Amber Heard is also a fan of Zack Snyder and after completing the reshoots for Justice League had no filtered praises for the filmmaker. She said, “I’m super excited about it. We just wrapped on reshoots and I just love nerds. I f*cking love nerds, excuse my language.”

Talking about Zack Snyder, Amber Heard said, “He’s a perfect example, Zack [Snyder] is a perfect example of a nerd. You know, I got into this project on The Stand because of another true, die-hard nerd, which is Josh Boone, who connected all of us on this project as he was adapting the book for Stephen [King]. And I think it’s just a good rule of thumb to follow, especially in this genre which I love. It’s like follow the nerd, the nerd passion is where you want to be.”

