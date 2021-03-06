Honestly speaking, Brie Larson as Carol aka Captain Marvel is amongst the best things that happened for movie buffs in 2019. Her performance (especially stunts) and her beauty made a deadly combo that worked really good for critics as well as the audience. On March 8, the film marks its 2nd anniversary and ahead of such as auspicious occasion, our Carol has revisited the toughest scene of the film.

On 8th March 2019, Captain Marvel opened to a tremendous response globally. It made $1.128 billion globally, which also includes massive earnings from Asian markets. Celebrating such a huge success, Brie took to her YouTube channel for a Q&A session.

During the session, Brie Larson opened up on the hardest scene of the film. She said, “Honestly, probably the hardest thing for me was doing the fight sequence on the train. Because it was the first three days of shooting. So in my first three days on set as Captain Marvel on the film, Captain Marvel was doing like judo throws of my fellow stunt team members on a moving train. And then the hardest emotional scene, at the end of the film when Carol realizes that she’s been tricked and that she’s been made to believe that the Skrulls are bad when really they’re seeking refuge, and coming to terms with that and apologizing for the wrongs that she’s done.”

Brie Larson also opened up on how she got into the character of Carol, preparation and other stuff. She also expressed her excitement for the sequel and what new could she bring to the table.

“I’ve changed so much, I’ve grown so much and so I’m really excited to see what I can bring to Carol in the Captain Marvel sequel with who I am now. To see how all of you have embraced Carol and taken her on and used her as a symbol for whatever it is if there are difficulties that are going on in your life. Moments of strength that you need that you can pull from this character and find something, whether it’s a line from the film or from the comics, that has been absolutely remarkable and incredibly. I’m excited to keep expanding on that,” added Brie Larson.

Here’s the video:

Meanwhile, Captain Marvel 2 is slated to release on 11th November 2022.

