We all love clicking pictures with our favourite stars and celebrities, but have you ever been shy or scared to ask for it? Well, you aren’t the only one to have felt it, as millions of us have faced a similar situation. And recently, a fan shared an experience of another meeting with Samuel L Jackson, aka Nick Fury, the director of the Avengers.

Taking to Instagram, a user – BY THE NAME moistbuddha – shared the experience of a fan named Tyler and his cousin meeting Samuel. Read on to know how their experience was and what Jackson said to them.

Moistbuddha took to Instagram and shared the screenshot of an experience Tyler and his cousin had while meeting Samuel L Jackson a while ago. In 2020, in a thread reading, “Tell me a story about yourself the sounds like a lie but is absolutely true,” Tyler has shared his encounter with the Avengers’ Nick Fury.

Relaying the change encounter with Samuel L Jackson, Tyler tweeted on January 10, 2020, “One time I saw Samuel L. Jackson at an airport, and he saw me and my cousin hovering around trying to gain the courage to ask him for a photo and then he came over to us and said “Y’all motherf*ckers want a photo?”

One time I saw Samuel L. Jackson at an airport and he saw me and my cousin hovering around trying to gain the courage to ask him for a photo and then he came over to us and said "Y'all motherfuckers want a photo?" And it was everything. https://t.co/bipmioXtWp — tyler (@spacedtyler) January 10, 2020

In case fans really didn’t believe him, in his following tweet, the young lad shared the picture. Along with it, he tweeted, “I FOUND THE PHOTO. I will forever be mad at my cousin because the ONLY PHOTO HE TOOK OF ME IS FUCKING BLURRY. But here it is.”

I FOUND THE PHOTO. I will forever be mad at my cousin because the ONLY PHOTO HE TOOK OF ME IS FUCKING BLURRY. But here it is. pic.twitter.com/8dNtB6Mn9p — tyler (@spacedtyler) January 10, 2020

Would you have believed Samuel L Jackson had actually encouraged his fans to click a picture with him like this?

