Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are surely one of the cutest couples in Hollywood currently. Both of them have stepped into parenthood recently and are enjoying their time with their daughter Khai. We know that you all, too, are waiting for the day when baby GiZi’s face would be revealed. But, before that can happen, we have got you a throwback story of the couple who had once broken up. But, do you know the supermodel knew even after parting ways with the singer that he is the one for her.

Advertisement

In 2018, after certain reports claimed that Zayn and Gigi have broken up, these two took to their social media accounts and announced their breakup. Well, one thing which seems quite unrealistic today is the line which the supermodel wrote in her post then. She had written, “Whatever’s meant to be will always be.” Now this line clearly proves that these two were always meant to be, and the new mom knew it.

In a tweet that dates back to March 14 2018, Both Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid confirmed that they had parted ways. The singer confirmed the reports in a tweet, saying they’d both had an “incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship”. Check out the tweet below:

Advertisement

A little over ten minutes later, Gigi Hadid tweeted her own statement, saying: “I want nothing but the best for him and will continue to support him as a friend”. Check out the tweet below:

Well, whatever happened in the past is history now as these two are on cloud 9 with the arrival of their little bundle of joy. But Gigi’s sentence in her tweet would always entice us and make us wonder that did she always know that Zayn is meant to be with her and only her? What do you think? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Must Read: Sacha Baron Cohen Wanted To Tackle Patriarchy With Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube