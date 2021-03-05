If there’s one man that we totally stan in terms of personality and character is Cillian Murphy aka Thomas Shelby from the Peaky Blinders. The 44-year-old actor was spotted shooting in Liverpool for the upcoming season and looked dapper as ever.

The show enjoys a massive fan following amongst the audiences including all the cast members too.

Cillian Murphy who plays the lead character of Thomas Shelby in Peaky Blinders was spotted shooting for the finale season 6 in Liverpool. The 44-year-old actor wore an all-black evening suit and paired it with a white silk scarf.

Take a look at his pictures here:

cillian murphy is literally the most attractive man i‘ve ever laid eyes on argue with the wall pic.twitter.com/HYMZg9ewXi — fi (@peakycrows) March 5, 2021

Alexa, play Taylor Swift’s Willow, please. ‘I’m begging for you to take my hand, wreck my plans, hat’s my man…that’s us singing for Cillian Murphy here. Haha!

Meanwhile, back in January the Peaky Blinders official Twitter handle made an announcement and wrote, “We’re calling a family meeting… #PeakyBlinders” and later was followed by yet another tweet that revealed that they have started shooting for Season 6.

It was followed by a tweet that read, “The Shelbys are back in business. Series 6 of #PeakyBlinders has begun filming.”

Unfortunately, the 6th season will be the last and final season of the series. Creator and writer Steven Knight told the magazine that the show is ending but will “continue in another form” but didn’t give clarity on the form.

He continued, “Peaky is back and with a bang. After the enforced production delay due to the Covid pandemic, we find the family in extreme jeopardy and the stakes have never been higher.” Revealing further, the creator said that this is going to be the best season so far and fans are going to love it.

Steven Knight concluded, “While the TV series will be coming to an end, the story will continue in another form.”

Did y’all like Cillian Murphy’s picture? Tell us in the comments below.

