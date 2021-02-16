We all lost a piece of our heart when One Direction called it off and the band separated. All our life we thought Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson are brothers and there is no way one could separate the two. Remember their viral bromancing pictures? Such lovely days those were. But who knew one day we could see the two indulge in some Twitter war and show the world that the strongest of the bonds could also be broken. This had to do with Naughty Boy and if you have been a Directioner, you know who that is. Read on to know everything about this throwback that hurt us all.

Every Directioner or well one who follows the pop culture knows the feud between One Direction and producer Naughty Boy. For instance, the boy band had even once expressed their hate for him in a live concert when a fan acted snootily. But when the band separated, it was Zayn Malik who joined hands with his friend, but band’s folly, Naughty Boy and this did not go well with Louis Tomlinson, who decided to vocalise his dismay.

If you are unaware, just 5 days after it was announced that One Direction is no longer together, Zayn Malik joined Naughty Boy, who had to announce that on social media. The music producer shared a picture with Zayn on Twitter with some funky filter. Louis Tomlinson who saw the photo seemed to be off with it and decided to take a dig at the same. He wrote, “Remember when you were 12 and you used to think those Mac filters for your pictures were cool haha! Some people still do HA!”

And that was the beginning of the Twitter war that was about to take a bad turn. Replying to Louis Tomlinson, Naughty Boy wrote, “@Louis_Tomlinson and some people can’t even sing.. but who’s complaining when there’s auto tune eh.” Louis hit back and said, “@NaughtyBoyMusic forgot you were such an in demand producer …. How does it feel to be riding on the back of someone else’s career ?”

But as we said it took turn for worse when Zayn Malik decided to shut up Louis Tomlinson with his sharp words. We can already hear hearts cracking up. Zayn wrote, “@Louis_Tomlinson remember when you had a life and stopped making [rude word] comments about mine ?” To which Naughty Boy added, “@Louis_Tomlinson Yeah how does it feel mate? You’ve been doing that for the last five years… I’ve got Emeli Sande and Sam smith on my CV.”

But seemed by Zayn Malik’s words had pierced Louis Tomlinson more than enough to keep going on in the battle. He decided to end it as he wrote, “@NaughtyBoyMusic good for you , well done !! I think we’ve done alright in terms of sales and I’ve happened to write on most. Keep trying !”

Trust us, all of us wished this to be a bad dream, but to our bad luck, it wasn’t.

