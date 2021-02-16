Ever since Harry Style’ movie with Olivia Wilde, Don’t Worry, Darling was announced, fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the same. The shoot of this much-talked-about film just wrapped up, and the actress has only good things to say about the former One Direction star.

Olivia did take to Instagram on Monday, Feb. 15, with a touching message about Styles, and we cannot stop gushing over it.

“Little known fact: most male actors don’t want to play supporting roles in female-led films. The industry has raised them to believe it lessens their power (i.e financial value) to accept these roles, which is one of the reasons it’s so hard to get financing for movies focusing on female stories,” Olivia Wilde captioned the post. “No joke, it is harrrrrd to find actors who recognize why it might be worth it to allow for a woman to hold the spotlight. Enter: @harrystyles, our ‘Jack.'”

“Not only did he relish the opportunity to allow for the brilliant @florencepugh to hold centre stage as our ‘Alice,'” Olivia Wilde continued, “but he infused every scene with a nuanced sense of humanity. He didn’t have to join our circus, but he jumped on board with humility and grace, and blew us away every day with his talent, warmth, and ability to drive backwards.” Check out the post below:

Wilde’s sweet note about Styles comes after filming wrapped on the upcoming psychological thriller directed and co-starring Wilde as well as Chris Pine, KiKi Layne, Gemma Chan, Nick Kroll and more famous names.

On Sunday, Feb. 14, the proud director also showered Florence Pugh with kind words for her work as the film’s lead. “To work with an actor as talented and brave as @florencepugh is any director’s dream,” Olivia Wilde wrote. “I will forever be grateful for you, Flo. It was an honour to be your captain. Can’t wait for the world to see the astonishing work you’ve put into this movie. Tom Cruise run + Meryl skills = THE FLO.”

Meanwhile, in addition to being co-stars and colleagues, Wilde and Styles’ behind-the-scenes romance made headlines in early January after they were photographed holding hands at his manager Jeff Azoff’s wedding. However, neither Wilde nor Styles have spoken out publicly about their relationship since.

