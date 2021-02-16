Russo Brothers are amongst highly commercially successful filmmakers across the globe, and why not, as they have some of the highest grossers under their name. The duo has the highest-grossing film on the globe, Avengers: Endgame and several biggies that speak volumes of their success. But do you know, they share a special lucky thread between all their big box office successes.

Brushing up the memory, Russo Brothers have their biggest hits in the form of Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War and Captain America: Civil War. The aforementioned films had made $2.798 billion, $2.048 billion and $1.153 billion globally, as per Box Office Mojo.

While taking a look at the film’s commercial success, we observed that all three of them have released during the same month and that’s April. Avengers: Endgame had released on 26th April 2019, while Avengers: Infinity War released on 27th April 2018. Captain America: Civil War had its release on 27th April 2016. It could be mere coincidence or any of box office strategies, but the thing is, the month of April has worked like a luck factor for Russos.

Meanwhile, Russo Brothers recently spoke about their favourite scene that has not made it to the final cut of Avengers: Endgame. As per We Got This Covered, when asked about their favourite extra scene, they said it is a hard question for them. They said it is a sequence they are most passionate about and might just make it to the universe someday.

The Russo Brothers said, “It’s a hard question for us to answer because the stuff that we love most and most passionate about…There’s still a chance it might show up one day. It’s hard to start talking publicly about it.”

