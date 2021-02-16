Salma Hayek is currently grabbing all the eyeballs. The pandemic has been much in ease, and lots of credits go to her social media content. The beauty time and again, comes up with fitness goals, posing with that hot body in bikinis. Now, she’s talking about her s*x scene in Desperado and making some startling revelations.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Salma came to prominence with her role in Desperado. The film directed by Robert Rodriguez also starred Antonio Banderas. From Dusk Till Dawn, Wild Wild West were some other films that grabbed her the much-needed attention in Hollywood. Things changed overnight with her portrayal in Frida Kahlo, which earned her massive praises.

Advertisement

Despite Desperado being an important film in her career graph, the experience had been ‘traumatic.’ It all began as Salma Hayek had no idea that she was supposed to shoot for a s*x scene. All of it even led the actress to keep sobbing on sets.

Salma Hayek at the Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast revealed, “So, when we were going to start shooting, I started to sob, ‘I don’t know that I can do it. I’m afraid. One of the things I was afraid of was Antonio — he was an absolute gentleman and so nice, and we’re still super close friends — but he was very free. It scared me that for him, it was like nothing. I started crying, and he was like, ‘Oh my God. You’re making me feel terrible.’ And I was so embarrassed that I was crying”

However, Salma even clarified that both Antonio Banderas and Robert Rodriguez did their best to make her feel comfortable. The experience still remained traumatic.

“I was not letting go of the towel. They would try to make me laugh. I would take it off for two seconds and start crying again. But we got through it. We did the best with what we could do at the time,” concluded Salma Hayek.

Must Read: Lily James To Move To LA After Kissing Controversy With Dominic West?



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube