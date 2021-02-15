Zack Snyder’s Justice League Trailer Review: Every fan of DC had huge expectations from Justice League back in 2017. The film turned out to be a disappointing fair still did huge business at the box office. Imagine if the content was up to the mark, what the result could’ve been?

The original director of Justice League, Zack Snyder has always maintained that the film didn’t come out as he imagined. After he left the film, due to a personal tragedy it was given to Joss Whedon who got it edited in his own way and also reshot some portions. Now after a long wait, the much-awaited Snyder Cut of Justice League is near its release and the trailer is out.

For those who were waiting to catch the glimpse of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, the trailer has come out to be a huge party. It seems, “DC fans ke liye finally pawri ho ri hai”. It’s a known fact that this one is going to be a 4-hour epic which will release in a series format. And after watching the trailer, it seems all that the fans have been waiting for will be shown to them with a bonus.

The first look of Zack Snyder’s Justice League is a spectacular watch and sets the stage for something really exciting. There seems to be an immense focus on each superhero’s detailing which lacked in the 2017 film. From Batman’s Knightmare future in which he sees Joker to addition in the scenes of Wonder Woman, Cyborg and others, there seems to be a lot which fans are going to be served in the platter this time.

We are still unsure if the plot of the movie is going to get more exciting or not, but the way all the characters have been made meatier this time is more than enough to look forward to the show at this moment.

Overall, the trailer of Zack Snyder’s Justice League looks sheer awesomeness. It will start streaming on HBO Max from March 18. But since the OTT platform is not available in India and several other countries, we’ll have to wait for it even more it seems.

