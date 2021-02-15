With the trailer of Zack Snyder’s cut of Justice League getting a raving response on the internet, it’s only understandable why there are many rumours around his name popping up. Now it’s been said that he’s going to direct one of the upcoming Star Wars movies.

Regarding the upcoming Star Wars chapters, Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron is the only confirmed and officially sealed one. Recently, news of Loki’s Michael Waldron penning a script for Kevin Fiege added to the reports of an upcoming Star Wars film.

Apparently, after delivering Thor: Love and Thunder, Taika Waititi is also on the waitlist to direct a Star Wars film. But, apart from all this, the news coming in is that Zack Snyder is on the top of the list when it comes to Lucasfilm choosing a director for one of the upcoming chapters of the franchise.

The list of the probable names had Josh Trank, Colin Trevorrow, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Game of Thrones’ David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. But, it seems Snyder has emerged to topple everyone to be Lucasfilm’s favourite choice.

In his November 2020 interview published on Cinema Blend, Zack Snyder opened up about directing a Star Wars film. He had said, “I think I’ve gone over this a little bit in the past. I am a huge Star Wars fan. The reason why I started making movies when I was 11 years old was because of Star Wars. For sure, it has been a huge influence on me and really got me into this mythic path with the Joseph Campbellian take on archetypes and storytelling.”

“Yeah, Star Wars is that to me. I have interest in Star Wars. I don’t think I have a story written now that… I don’t know how I’d fit into the Star Wars universe anymore. Like, I don’t know what it is. So it’s a thing I love, but I don’t know if I… maybe it’s moved on from me. I still love it, and I have lightsabers everywhere around the house,” added Zack Snyder.

Star Wars fans? What do you think? Do you want this news to be true? Share your thoughts.

