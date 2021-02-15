Worldwide Box Office: The COVID-19 vaccine rollout has started all over the world but it doesn’t seem to have boosted the business of Hollywood films enough. While the business of holdover releases continue to be on the lower side, even new films are showing far from encouraging results.

Judas and the Black Messiah which released this weekend could manage only $2.4 million at the domestic box office. While the film wasn’t that big commercial potboiler that can revive the industry, this is not even close to the expected first-weekend business.

As per Box Office Mojo, the film saw its release in 1888 theatres nationwide.

The Little Things also did a business of $2.4 million in its third weekend. It was a President’s Day weekend so collections were a little higher than the previous weekend. As per the box office portal, The total domestic business of the film so far is $10.6 million. It has collected $6.4 million internationally which takes the worldwide collections to $17 million.

Wonder Woman 1984 continued to hang on the lower side. The film collected $1.3 million in the USA thus collecting a total of $41.8 million. The international business of the film so far is $115.2 million and worldwide collections are $157 million.

The Croods: A New Age is performing better than WW84 now and it looks like it will soon cross its worldwide lifetime numbers as well. The animation comedy collected $2.6 million in the USA this weekend taking the total business to $50 million approx. With a domestic number of $48.9 million & international business of $102.5 million, the worldwide collections reach $151.4 million.

Meanwhile, all eyes are now on upcoming wide releases like Tom & Jerry & Godzilla & Kong to come and boost the Hollywood film business. Are you looking forward to these two upcoming biggies? Let us know in the comments section down below.

